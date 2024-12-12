Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol

Friday, December 13, 7pm – 9pm

Oakland’s Mansion

900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready to be whisked away on a time-traveling adventure like no other! Dive into the whimsical wonderland of our spectacular musical, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.” Let yourself be transported to a bygone era of crackling radio dramas, jazz tunes, and heartwarming tales. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions – from belly laughs to warm fuzzies – as we serve up a generous helping of holiday cheer. Secure your tickets pronto for a magical night that will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Performances are December 13th and 18th-20th at 7:00pm and December 15th at 2:00pm at Oaklands Mansion. Tickets available here