Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Christmas Open House
Saturday, December 14, 10am – 8pm
Painted Tree Murfreesboro
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the season of giving at Painted Tree’s Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 14th from 10am to 8pm! With hundreds of shops under one roof, there is something for everyone on your list at Painted Tree.
Eat, drink, shop, and be merry while you explore aisles upon aisles of unique, local boutiques specializing in holiday gifts, decor, fashion, and more! Bring your friends, grab a cart, and dive into the holiday magic at Painted Tree this Saturday!
2Free Grinch Photos
Saturday, December 14, 12pm – 3pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Take a break from your Christmas shopping and get your kids’ photos taken with the one and only Grinch! Also, don’t forget to enjoy Middle Ground Brewing Company’s local craft beer and apps.
3Santa’s Coming to the Coop
Saturday, December 14, 9am – 12pm
Rutherford Farmers Cooperative
985 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join those at Rutherford Farmers Co-op for a magical day with Santa Claus! Enjoy FREE pictures with Santa, delicious milk & cookies, and fun holiday crafts for the whole family. Don’t miss out on this festive celebration!
4A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol
Friday, December 13, 7pm – 9pm
Oakland’s Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to be whisked away on a time-traveling adventure like no other! Dive into the whimsical wonderland of our spectacular musical, “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.” Let yourself be transported to a bygone era of crackling radio dramas, jazz tunes, and heartwarming tales. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions – from belly laughs to warm fuzzies – as we serve up a generous helping of holiday cheer. Secure your tickets pronto for a magical night that will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!
Performances are December 13th and 18th-20th at 7:00pm and December 15th at 2:00pm at Oaklands Mansion. Tickets available here
5Holly Jolly Festival of Lights
November 29 – December 22, Wednesday – Sunday, 5pm – 9pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms. From November 29 to December 22, immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with festive displays and activities for all ages. This festive event includes a walkable trail of lights, live animal nativity, character meet ‘n greets, cozy campfires and s’mores: and a letters to Santa station and more. Learn more here
