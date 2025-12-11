Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1A Charming Christmas at Cannonsburgh
Friday, December 12 & Saturday December 13
4pm – 8pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 South Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Step into a nostalgic holiday village filled with candle-lit rooms, rustic décor, and festive charm. Enjoy live music, carolers, letters to Santa, holiday-themed crafts, demonstrations, and special guests. Admission is $5 per person (ages 5 and under free). Tickets available online or at the gate. Regular free admission continues Tuesday–Friday, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM, with walking tours of decorated buildings and pop-up holiday activities. Experience the magic of Christmas in a charming, historic setting. Learn more here
2Pancakes and PJ’s 2025
December 13, 2025 · 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Lakeshore Christian Church – Smyrna Campus
6600 New Nashville Hwy (Parker Square), Smyrna, TN
Start your day with breakfast and pictures with Santa at Lakeshore Christian Church! Enjoy hot cocoa and other festive activities in your favorite pajamas. This family-friendly event is free for all ages and perfect for checking off your Christmas bucket list. Children and adults are encouraged to wear cozy PJs for a morning full of holiday fun. Learn more here
3Winter Wreath Workshop
Saturday, December 13, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Midnight Grove Collective
111 E Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Create your own 18-inch winter wreath with Brittany of Literary Roots using fresh greenery, natural elements, and seasonal accents. Perfect for your front door, as a gift, or as a centerpiece, this hands-on workshop requires no experience. All materials are provided in a cozy, relaxing atmosphere. Admission is $55. Learn more here
4Nashville Anime Day
Saturday, December 13, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro
1850 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Experience a one-day anime mini-convention with vendors offering unique items you won’t find in regular stores. Enjoy a large dealer’s room, videos, giveaways, video games, cosplay, and meet fellow anime fans. Admission is $5 at the door, and military personnel, first responders, and kids under 10 get in free. Free parking is available. Learn more here
5Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms
Now – Tuesday, December 23, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Experience a magical holiday adventure at Lucky Ladd Farms’ Holly Jolly Festival of Lights. Stroll through a mile-long wonderland of twinkling lights, themed displays, and a live nativity scene. Capture festive photos, meet live holiday characters, and enjoy family-friendly activities that celebrate the joy of the season. Perfect for families, friends, and holiday enthusiasts near Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Nashville. Learn more here
