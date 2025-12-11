Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Pancakes and PJ’s 2025

December 13, 2025 · 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Lakeshore Christian Church – Smyrna Campus

6600 New Nashville Hwy (Parker Square), Smyrna, TN

Start your day with breakfast and pictures with Santa at Lakeshore Christian Church! Enjoy hot cocoa and other festive activities in your favorite pajamas. This family-friendly event is free for all ages and perfect for checking off your Christmas bucket list. Children and adults are encouraged to wear cozy PJs for a morning full of holiday fun. Learn more here