Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Williamson County Fair

Runs Through August 9

Williamson County AgExpo Park

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The Williamson County Fair will run August 1-9, 2025. Held at the Williamson County AgExpo Park, this year’s fair will include a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages.

The mission of the fair is to provide a family-friendly event, promoting agriculture, bringing communities together and celebrating the traditions of Williamson County.

Monday – Thursday: Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Friday’s: Gate Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Saturday’s: Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday: Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Learn more here.