Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Wilderness Station’s End of Summer Bash
Saturday, August 9, 6pm – 8:30pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Finish your summer off the right way and experience a “summer-camp-day” like no other. Compete in outdoor activities and games! Try your hand at slacklining! Enjoy up-close interactions with the Wilderness Station’s animal ambassadors! Grilled cheese sandwiches, refreshments, and s’mores will be provided!
24th Annual Peach Cobbler Festival
Saturday, August 9, 10am – 3pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway,Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate all things peach at the 4th Annual Peach Cobbler Festival on August 9 from 10 AM to 3 PM in Smyrna. Enjoy free admission, indoor comedy and magic shows, live music, a foam party, petting zoo, carnival games, and more. The first 200 adults get free goodie bags. Look for peach balloons to find booths with peach cobbler, drinks, fresh peaches, and themed goodies.
3Depot District BBQ Festival
Saturday, August 9, 6pm – 9pm
Depot District
98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Parks and Recreation invites the community to the Annual Depot District BBQ Festival this Saturday. Enjoy live music by Buck Sixx from 6–9 PM, free admission, and some of the best BBQ in Middle Tennessee. Don’t forget your lawn chairs!
4Friday Night Live w/ Rubiks Groove
Friday, August 8, 6pm – 9:30pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
225 West College Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Downtown Murfreesboro comes alive with music as Main Street Murfreesboro hosts Friday Night Live on the historic courthouse square! Bring a chair and relax or find your spot in front of the stage to dance the night away. Make a night of it—come early to enjoy dinner at one of our locally owned downtown restaurants and explore the unique shops around the square before the music begins.
5Williamson County Fair
Runs Through August 9
Williamson County AgExpo Park
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Williamson County Fair will run August 1-9, 2025. Held at the Williamson County AgExpo Park, this year’s fair will include a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages.
The mission of the fair is to provide a family-friendly event, promoting agriculture, bringing communities together and celebrating the traditions of Williamson County.
Monday – Thursday: Gates Open at 6:00 pm
Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.
Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.
Friday’s: Gate Open at 6:00 pm
Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Midway: Closes at Midnight
Saturday’s: Gates Open at 10:00 am
Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Midway: Closes at Midnight
Sunday: Gates Open at Noon
Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.
Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!