Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Sofia Talvik

Friday, August 5, 7:30pm

118 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN

Gallagher Guitar Co.

Sofia mixes her Nordic melancholy with a twang of Americana, creating a special niche of folk music. Driven by a steady beat through foot percussion and rhythmic guitar picking, it is hard to believe she is actually alone on stage. And in the center is her invigorating vocals that steal the show throughout. Her songs go straight to the heart with engaging lyrics, and she binds them together with personal anecdotes from her many tours in the USA and Europe, creating a warm and relaxed environment for the audience. She has graced the stages at big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW but is just as comfortable in the intimate setting of listening rooms like Hotel Café (L.A) and The Living Room (NYC). With over 1000 concerts under the belt and numerous tours in the USA and Europe her talent lies as much in her music as in her way of making you feel like you’re the only one in the room with her, no matter if there are 50 or 5000 more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.