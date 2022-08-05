Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Friday Night Market in the Boro
Friday, August 5, 5:00pm-9:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Friday Night Live Concert with Mixtape
Friday, August 5, 6:30pm-9:30pm
Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Main Street organizes the Friday Night Live Concert Series on the historic Murfreesboro square. Bring a chair and come early for supper! Mixtape – 80s Tribute Band has headlined festivals, packed music venues, and rocked corporate events for companies ranging from small businesses to massive Fortune 500 companies. The Mixtape boys have shared stages with Rick Springfield, .38 Special, Foreigner, Mickey Thomas and Starship, Kiss, Brett Michaels, Chicago, and many more!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Food Trucks on the Farm
Friday, August 5, 5:00pm-9:00pm
2133 Allisona Rd, Eagleville, TN
Magnolia Farms
Magnolia Farms is hosting an event for the community where they will have pizza from Flour & Forge and beer and wine for purchase from The Tap Truck! There will be all you can eat pizza from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. They will have live music and cornhole. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids aged 5-17, free for kids under 5!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Sofia Talvik
Friday, August 5, 7:30pm
118 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Gallagher Guitar Co.
Sofia mixes her Nordic melancholy with a twang of Americana, creating a special niche of folk music. Driven by a steady beat through foot percussion and rhythmic guitar picking, it is hard to believe she is actually alone on stage. And in the center is her invigorating vocals that steal the show throughout. Her songs go straight to the heart with engaging lyrics, and she binds them together with personal anecdotes from her many tours in the USA and Europe, creating a warm and relaxed environment for the audience. She has graced the stages at big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW but is just as comfortable in the intimate setting of listening rooms like Hotel Café (L.A) and The Living Room (NYC). With over 1000 concerts under the belt and numerous tours in the USA and Europe her talent lies as much in her music as in her way of making you feel like you’re the only one in the room with her, no matter if there are 50 or 5000 more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Yoga at the Avenue
Saturday, August 6, 9:00am-10:00am
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Avenue
Join the Avenue and other residents of Murfreesboro for complimentary yoga classes. The Class is provided by a certified yoga instructor. Class participants are required to bring a mat, towel and water. Attendants must also complete a signed waiver and review their Commitment to Safety. Yoga at The Avenue will take place in Central Park located in front of Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and Altar’d State.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.