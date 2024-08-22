Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
112th Annual Discover India Free Day
Saturday, August 24, 9am – 4pm
Discovery Center
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Embark on a cultural adventure as those at the discovery Center dive into the diverse customs and rich heritage of India. This free event is open to the public and will feature a full day of interactive activities exploring the cultures and traditions of both modern and ancient India. Sponsored by the Nissan Foundation, Free Days at the museum provide an opportunity to learn about the cultures within the community and celebrate diversity! Plus, guests will have the opportunity to purchase delicious Indian fusion cuisine from Heck Ya Food Truck!
2Brave Run 5K
Saturday, August 24, 8am – 12pm
Sharp Springs Park
311 Jefferson Pike, Smyrna, TN
Dress as your favorite superhero and join Blakelyn Foundation as they run, walk, and stroll at the Brave Run 5K! This is a family friendly event that will benefit the local nonprofit. The Blakelyn foundation is a 501 (c) 3 that assists parents with funeral and/or medical expenses following infant loss during pregnancy, at delivery, or shortly thereafter. There will also be bounce houses, a coffee truck, and more to entertain the whole family. Learn more here
3Colorful Cyanotype Printmaking Workshop
Learn about Cyanotype photography and create your own with plants and other objects on paper! All class materials are provided. This is a beginner course, no experience necessary. Water and snacks will be provided. Learn more here
4Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair
Now – August 24, Time Varies
James E Ward Ag Center
945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Get ready for rides, contests, fair food, vendors, and fun for the whole family. Tickets range from free to $45, depending on age and ticket type! Learn more here.
5Nashville Sounds Home Game
Friday, August 23, 6:35 pm
First Horizon Park
19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN
Nashville Sounds will face Jacksonville Friday Night at First Horizon Park. The first 1,000 guests will receive a free Star Wars light saber. Learn more here
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!