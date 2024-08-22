Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 12th Annual Discover India Free Day

Saturday, August 24, 9am – 4pm

Discovery Center

502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

Embark on a cultural adventure as those at the discovery Center dive into the diverse customs and rich heritage of India. This free event is open to the public and will feature a full day of interactive activities exploring the cultures and traditions of both modern and ancient India. Sponsored by the Nissan Foundation, Free Days at the museum provide an opportunity to learn about the cultures within the community and celebrate diversity! Plus, guests will have the opportunity to purchase delicious Indian fusion cuisine from Heck Ya Food Truck!