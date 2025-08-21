Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Howl at the Moon 5K

Friday, August 22, 8pm

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN

The annual Howl at the Moon 5K returns with eight age divisions and awards for the top finishers, including the first male and female overall. Early registration is $30 through August 8, $35 from August 9–21, and $40 on race day. Register online or drop off a form with payment at La Vergne Parks and Recreation, 294 Sand Hill Road.