Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Fearsome Folklore
Saturday, August 23, 12pm – 2pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
Enjoy a family-friendly folklore and cryptid celebration at Hop Springs featuring speakers, live music, a cryptid drawing workshop, painting activities, petting zoo, games, food trucks, beer, vendors with original creations—and even a unicorn!
2Howl at the Moon 5K
Friday, August 22, 8pm
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
The annual Howl at the Moon 5K returns with eight age divisions and awards for the top finishers, including the first male and female overall. Early registration is $30 through August 8, $35 from August 9–21, and $40 on race day. Register online or drop off a form with payment at La Vergne Parks and Recreation, 294 Sand Hill Road.
3Whiskey & Wildflowers
Saturday, August 23, 12pm – 2pm
Full Address Provided Post Purchase
Murfreesboro, TN
Whiskey & Wildflowers offers an evening of sensory delight with live mixology and wildflower-inspired bites in a lush garden setting. Learn herb care and growing tips from Star Garden experts, then watch Restless Spirits Bar demonstrate how to turn fresh herbs into exquisite cocktails. From soil to sip, it’s a garden-to-glass experience you won’t forget. Find tickets here.
4Adoption Event
Saturday, August 23, 12pm – 2pm
Kelton’s Hardware & Pet
2870 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Kelton’s Hardware & Pet hosts a special Cat Adoption Event featuring rescue cats ready to find their forever homes. Meet adoptable cats, learn about fostering and adoption, and discover ways to support the rescue. Bring a friend and help these furry companions find the love they deserve.
5Music City Brewers Fest
Saturday, August 23, 4 pm – 9 pm
Walk of Fame Park
121 4th Avenue S, Nashville
Nashville’s Original Beer Festival is back! Local Breweries +++ NEW – Alcohol Alternative Area!! Local food trucks with delicious food, live music and tons of fun to benefit The Nashville Humane Association. Find tickets here.
