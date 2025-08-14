Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Bacon Fest
Saturday, August 16, 10 am – 4 pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Bacon Fest takes over Hop Springs with a sizzling lineup of vendors and mouthwatering tastes. Celebrate all things bacon, enjoy the lively atmosphere, and treat your taste buds to a savory Saturday you won’t forget.
2Blue Raider Family Fun Night
Friday, August 15, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Murfreesboro Strike and Spare
1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Middle Tennessee Athletics and Strike and Spare will host the 5th Annual Blue Raider Family Fun Night on Friday, August 15, from 5:30–7:30 PM. For $10, guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited activities, including roller skating, laser tag, bumper cars, and more. The first 100 attendees will receive pizza, a drink, and a chance to meet coaches, snap photos with Lightning, and take home MTSU swag.
3Ladies’ Night Out(side)
Saturday, August 16, 6 pm – 8 pm
Barfield Crescent Park – Wilderness Station
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy an evening of adventure and connection with a 0.8-mile hike followed by campfire relaxation, s’mores, and mocktails under the stars. Open to ages 16 and up, this event is $5 per person—just bring your adventurous spirit. Learn more here
4The Boro Artists’ Row
Saturday, August 16, 8 am – 12 pm
Church Street Gallery
124 N Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Free to attend and family-friendly, this weekly event features local artists showcasing their work along N. Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro. Browse one-of-a-kind creations, support local talent, and enjoy a memorable Saturday morning—rain or shine.
5Summer Luau
Saturday, August 16, 11 am – 2 pm
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Swap your leathers for Hawaiian shirts and enjoy a Summer Luau at Bumpus Harley-Davidson. Enter the Hawaiian Shirt Contest for a chance at prizes, show off your skills in kids’ and adults’ hula hoop contests, and enjoy refreshments while supplies last. With summer music, Harley vibes, and family-friendly fun, it’s an island-style celebration—Harley style.
