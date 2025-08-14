Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Blue Raider Family Fun Night

Friday, August 15, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Murfreesboro Strike and Spare

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Middle Tennessee Athletics and Strike and Spare will host the 5th Annual Blue Raider Family Fun Night on Friday, August 15, from 5:30–7:30 PM. For $10, guests can enjoy two hours of unlimited activities, including roller skating, laser tag, bumper cars, and more. The first 100 attendees will receive pizza, a drink, and a chance to meet coaches, snap photos with Lightning, and take home MTSU swag.