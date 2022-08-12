Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Peach Cobbler Festival

Saturday, August 13, 10:00am-5:00pm

315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Agriculture Center

Come out this Saturday for the Peach Cobbler Festival! There will even be a peach cobbler contest along with a $5 peach cobbler taste testing which will begin at 11:00am – till they run out. Handmade crafts, food trucks, pony rides, and more will also be a part of this event that will have over 50 vendors!

