Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Depot District BBQ Festival
Saturday, August 13, 6:00pm-9:00pm
98 Front St, Smyrna, TN
Depot District
Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Peach Cobbler Festival
Saturday, August 13, 10:00am-5:00pm
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Agriculture Center
Come out this Saturday for the Peach Cobbler Festival! There will even be a peach cobbler contest along with a $5 peach cobbler taste testing which will begin at 11:00am – till they run out. Handmade crafts, food trucks, pony rides, and more will also be a part of this event that will have over 50 vendors!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Super Pets- Purple Paws Movie Day
Saturday, August 13, 10:00am
810 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Premier 6 Movie Theater
Join Premiere 6 Theatre and Team George Weeks in supporting Purple Paws for a movie day! Premiere 6 will be showing the DC League of Super Pets to support Purple Paws on Saturday morning at 10 AM! $10 per person covers your admission and a small popcorn and drink. Get there a little early and check out their Pet Themed SWAG table!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Handmade by Megan Pop Up Shop
Saturday, August 13, 10:00am-1:00pm
301 N Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN
Quinn’s Mercantile
Stop by Quinn’s Mercantile for the Handmade by Megan Pop Up Shop this Saturday. Megan creates handcrafted home decor. These pieces are unique and beautifully made. Come and shop her hand crafted signs, frames, wall decor, and more. Support other local small businesses too while there!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5An Alice in Wonderland Cooking Class for Kids
Saturday, August 13, 11:00am-2:00pm
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Follow us down the rabbit hole and into The Curious Kitchen for a Mad Tea Party and Cooking Class inspired by the fabulous world of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” For this imaginative event the staff have created a delicious menu that is sure to please all guests. Feel free to dress silly with your favorite hat or tea party attire. As always, aprons, ingredients, and all cooking utensils will be provided. They only ask that young chefs bring a positive attitude and an eagerness to have fun and learn about food! As always fun and creativity are encouraged. This class is intended for children ages 5-15.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.