Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Community Appreciation Day

Sunday, August 3, 10am – 4pm

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Community Appreciation Day is the Lucky Ladd Farm’s way of saying thank you to the Tennessee community for all the tremendous support shown throughout the year while also helping out local food banks. Lucky Ladd Farms is offering FREE admission to each Tennessee Resident that brings in select nonperishable food items to donate. Eligible items include: jars of peanut butter, canned soup, canned stew, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned beans, canned fish, canned chicken, pasta, rice, or 12-count pack of Ramen Noodles. Canned items should be 14-ounces or larger. Items must be in date and have at least a 14-day shelf life remaining.