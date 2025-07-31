Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Community Appreciation Day
Sunday, August 3, 10am – 4pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Community Appreciation Day is the Lucky Ladd Farm’s way of saying thank you to the Tennessee community for all the tremendous support shown throughout the year while also helping out local food banks. Lucky Ladd Farms is offering FREE admission to each Tennessee Resident that brings in select nonperishable food items to donate. Eligible items include: jars of peanut butter, canned soup, canned stew, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned beans, canned fish, canned chicken, pasta, rice, or 12-count pack of Ramen Noodles. Canned items should be 14-ounces or larger. Items must be in date and have at least a 14-day shelf life remaining.
2Wayfinding Art
Friday, August 1, 10am – 2pm
Richard Siegel Park Playground
515 Cherry Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Wayfinding Art is an event where the community can come free of charge and create art on our greenways with chalk (chalk provided). No registration required.
3Family Movie Night
Friday, August 1, 7:30pm
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Join the Smyrna community at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center for the Family Movie Night series, featuring “A Minecraft Movie”. The event starts at 7:30 PM, and the outdoor movie begins at dusk. This event is free and will feature yard games and food vendors. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs!
4Provider Meet & Greet
Saturday, August 2, 4pm – 6pm
Milestone Chiropractic
611 N. Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN
Meet those at Milestone Chiropractic and connect with the incredible wellness providers who also serve the community! Enjoy live music by Chelsey Stallings, complimentary food, and an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re a current patient, a local provider, or just curious about the services offered at Milestone, you’re welcome to stop by and say hello.
5Williamson County Fair
Friday-Sunday, August 1-3, 6pm – midnight
Williamson County Ag Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The annual Williamson County Fair is back beginning this weekend. Find a selection of rides, food, and music. Find more information here.
