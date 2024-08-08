Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five fun events happening in the Rutherford County area.
13rd Annual Peach Cobbler Festival
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 9 AM – 4 PM
Lane Agri-Park
315 John R. Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
This indoor/outdoor, rain or shine festival will include a peach cobbler taste testing with a prize going to the community favorite, over 100 vendors including crafts and boutiques, and live entertainment. There will also be plenty of kids activities. Food Trucks will also be on-site with lots of tasty treats. It will cost $5.00 to enter the cobble taste test. To enter the peach cobbler contest, contact Brianna Victory at 931-952-0472.
Learn more here.
2Depot District BBQ Festival
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 6 PM – 9 PM
Depot District
98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN
The Smyrna Parks and Recreation Depot District BBQ Fest is returning to the Depot District! The event features live music, multiple BBQ vendors, and dessert vendors. This festival has become a staple in the Depot District. In addition to enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
3Beers & Boards
Sunday, August 11, 2024, 1 PM – 3 PM
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgley Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Cedar Glade Brews is hosting an exciting hands-on workshop hosted by Sapphire Wood Studio! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned maker, this event is the perfect opportunity to dive into epoxy resin art. Design and create a stunning epoxy serving tray that will be a centerpiece for any gathering or craft an elegant bourbon flight using finished walnut and vibrant epoxy.
Learn more here.
4Back to School Bash
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12 PM – 4 PM
Royalty Xtreme Athletics
1222 Park Ave Murfreesboro, TN
All Things Tasty and Sweets & Treats by Mikayla have partnered to put together their very first back-to-school event! The shops will provide for as many families as they can this school year! Come out if you are in need or if you want to help, donations are still being accepted.
Learn more here.
5Walter Hill Elementary 100-Year Celebration
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 11 AM – 1 PM
Walter Hill School
6309 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro
Principal Laura Heath said the celebration, which has been in the works for several months, has generated much excitement from the community. Saturday’s event includes a presentation from state Sen. Dawn White, group photos for students who attended the school when it was a K-12, then later K-8. The building will be open for tours with memorabilia browsing and food trucks will be on site.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!