Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Back to School Bash

Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12 PM – 4 PM

Royalty Xtreme Athletics

1222 Park Ave Murfreesboro, TN

All Things Tasty and Sweets & Treats by Mikayla have partnered to put together their very first back-to-school event! The shops will provide for as many families as they can this school year! Come out if you are in need or if you want to help, donations are still being accepted.

Learn more here.