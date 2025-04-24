Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
Boro BBQ Fest
Saturday, April 26, 10am – 4pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for a smoky, music-filled day as the Boro BBQ Festival returns for its 13th year on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Hop Springs Park! Hosted by the Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club, this free, family-friendly event runs from 9 AM to 5 PM, with food and festivities kicking off at 10. Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ from the KCBS-sanctioned competition, sample pulled pork in the People’s Choice tasting for just $15, and dance along to live music from Jeff Woods Band and The Midnight Riders. With food trucks, craft vendors, shaved ice, and barnyard fun for the kids, it’s a full day of community, flavor, and good times—all in support of local Rutherford County non-profits!
Block Party / Touch-A-Truck
Saturday, April 26, 11am – 3pm
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN
Children of all ages will be able to explore different kinds of vehicles / equipment and meet the people who operate them. We will also have vendors, food trucks, and games for the whole family to enjoy.
Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration
Saturday, April 26, 10am – 2pm
Rutherford County’s Historic Downtown Square
2 Public Sq, Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration aims to educate and mobilize the community into action. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” highlights the importance of harnessing clean energy to build a sustainable future. The event aims to educate and inspire the community to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote clean energy solutions. It also emphasizes the collective “power” of individuals and communities to make a positive impact on the planet. Every individual can contribute to environmental conservation and sustainability efforts!
Pioneer Days
Saturday, April 26, 10am – 4pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village has returned! There will be hands-on demonstrations, food trucks, and handmade crafts. Enjoy live music and clogging at the gazebo. The Murfreesboro Art League will have art on display and for sale. Don’t miss blacksmithing demonstrations with the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association and a Car Show.
St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series
Saturday, April 26
Downtown Nashville, Nashville
The 25th annual St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon takes place in Nashville this weekend. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Nashville, and live music will be on the course. Find more information here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!