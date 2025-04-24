Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Boro BBQ Fest

Saturday, April 26, 10am – 4pm

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready for a smoky, music-filled day as the Boro BBQ Festival returns for its 13th year on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Hop Springs Park! Hosted by the Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club, this free, family-friendly event runs from 9 AM to 5 PM, with food and festivities kicking off at 10. Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ from the KCBS-sanctioned competition, sample pulled pork in the People’s Choice tasting for just $15, and dance along to live music from Jeff Woods Band and The Midnight Riders. With food trucks, craft vendors, shaved ice, and barnyard fun for the kids, it’s a full day of community, flavor, and good times—all in support of local Rutherford County non-profits!