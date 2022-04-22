Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Big Daddy Weave

Sunday, April 24, 7:00pm-10:00pm

1750 N. Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

New Vision Baptist Church

Big Daddy Weave is one of Christian music’s most beloved artists with songs that have touched millions, including Alive, Love Come To Life, and All Things New. The group is driven by the desire to see God move in people’s lives. Lead singer Mike Weaver carries that mindset with him. He also carries the message of hope and identity in Christ. The All Things New Tour is a night of joy and celebration. Bring whatever is on your heart, whatever is in your life and invite friends who could use this night to celebrate this new day of All Things New.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.