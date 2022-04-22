Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Rutherford County.
1. Big Daddy Weave
Sunday, April 24, 7:00pm-10:00pm
1750 N. Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
New Vision Baptist Church
Big Daddy Weave is one of Christian music’s most beloved artists with songs that have touched millions, including Alive, Love Come To Life, and All Things New. The group is driven by the desire to see God move in people’s lives. Lead singer Mike Weaver carries that mindset with him. He also carries the message of hope and identity in Christ. The All Things New Tour is a night of joy and celebration. Bring whatever is on your heart, whatever is in your life and invite friends who could use this night to celebrate this new day of All Things New.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Spring Kids Fest
Saturday, April 23, 10:00am-4:00pm
312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
Where else can you watch cloggers dance, listen to old-time music and enjoy the fun of bounce houses and more? Plan to attend Rutherford Parent’s annual Spring Kids Fest, a part of Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village this Saturday! Families can enjoy free fun starting at 10:00am with area vendors where you can learn about children’s programs, local summer camp info and more. There’s also inflatables for the kids to enjoy, face painting, balloon art, games, trackless train rides and more. Cross the bridge into Cannonsburgh Village to continue the fun.
For more information, click here.
3. Conservation Day at Barfield Crescent Park
Sunday, April 23, 7:30am-4:00pm
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Building Habitat in a Fragmented World is the focus of this all-day event at the Wilderness Station. Learn about local wildlife habitats and backyard habitat improvement projects you can do yourself. Discover citizen science projects and volunteer opportunities in and around Murfreesboro. Meet representatives from organizations working on habitat issues. Enjoy a day filled with activities, speakers, and exhibits focused on engaging with the natural world, adventures, a native plant sale and hikes. Hikes, activities, and information geared towards ages 10 and up. Free and open to the public.
For more information, click here.
4. 11th Annual Paw and Pearls
3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
The Grove at Williamson Family Farm
There is a lot of fun lined up for our 11th Anniversary Paws & Pearls. The evening kicks off with Whine Time, hors d’oeuvres, music and dinner, followed by a live auction and dancing the night away. There are many sponsor levels that allow everyone to get involved. The money raised from Paws & Pearls supports the various programs of the Beesley Animal Foundation. These programs promote the prevention of unwanted cats and dogs through their affordable specialty spay and neuter clinic, educational programs that stress the importance of responsible pet care through events and school visits in Rutherford and Cannon Counties, aid to families needing financial assistance with spaying or neutering their cat or dog at the Beesley Animal Clinic, and an outreach program to support the cats and dogs of the underserved throughout our community.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Project Grow Plant Sale
Saturday, April 23, 8:00am-3:00pm
12924 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN
Mill Ridge Park
The Nashville Food Project believes that creating deeper connections to the food we eat helps ensure a healthier and more food-secure city for all. One of the ways they are doing that this year is through our Project Grow plant sale. They grow locally adapted, seasonally appropriate vegetable plants ready to be transplanted into your spring and summer garden. You will pick up your box of ready-to-plant vegetables, herbs and flowers. These plants will be grown from organic and heirloom seed, in our own blended potting mix with no chemical fertilizers or pesticides.
For more information, click here.