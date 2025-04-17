Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 19, 11am

Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro

2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

Are you ready to be a kid again? Even for just a few hours. Come in from 11-3pm on Saturday April 19 and look for the Prize Egg worth a $500 Bumpus Gift Card. Prize eggs are hidden within the dealership. They won’t be inside boxes or hidden inside motorcycles. Guests are limited to 1 egg to be turned in and your prize revealed at the receptions desk or Motor clothes Dept. counter. Happy Hour will be fro, 11-3 pm and Spaghetti Monster Food truck will be onsite if you are feeling hungry!