Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
135th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, April 19, 10am – 9pm
Camino Real – South Church
3205 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN
Join those at Camino Real Mexican Restaurant as they celebrate 35 incredible years of delicious food, great memories, and amazing customers like you! There will be an all day Happy Hour and 35% OFF on food. Bring your friends and family and raise a glass to 35 years of authentic Mexican flavors and unforgettable moments!
2Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 19, 11am
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Are you ready to be a kid again? Even for just a few hours. Come in from 11-3pm on Saturday April 19 and look for the Prize Egg worth a $500 Bumpus Gift Card. Prize eggs are hidden within the dealership. They won’t be inside boxes or hidden inside motorcycles. Guests are limited to 1 egg to be turned in and your prize revealed at the receptions desk or Motor clothes Dept. counter. Happy Hour will be fro, 11-3 pm and Spaghetti Monster Food truck will be onsite if you are feeling hungry!
3Thai Laos Food Fair
Saturday, April 19, 11am – 4pm
Wat Amphawan of America
4880 Barfield Crescent Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Come enjoy all the tasty Thai-Loas cuisine you can eat at this family food fair! From wonton soup to pad thai to red curry, over 30 food items will be listed on the menu. Entry fee is $30 and kids under 10 can eat for free.
4Fancher Falls Kayaking
Saturday, April 19, 8am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Outdoor Murfreesboro for a fun lake paddle to a beautiful 80 foot waterfall! Along the way you will look for local wildlife, but don’t forget a bathing suit for swimming! We will meet at the Wilderness Station before traveling to Center Hill Lake. Learn more here
5Jeremiah’s Spring Fling
Saturday, April 19, 12pm
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
3242 Memorial Blvd Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the arrival of warmer weather at Jeremiah’s Spring Fling! Join the Frog Squad for HALF-OFF all Tadpole Mini, Small & Medium Treats! One guest per location that checks in on the Jeremiah’s Rewards app will win FREE Ice For A Year! There will be games, activities, and live music from 3pm-6pm!
