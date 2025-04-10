Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
3Grand Opening Block Party
Friday, April 11, 9am-6pm
Saturday, April 12, 9am-5pm
Camping World
1005 Beasie Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Come celebrate Camping World during the Grand Opening Block Party! Shop special pricing on top floorplans and the best selection of used RVs! Enjoy Free Food & Games, Onsite Giveaways, Enter To Win A New RV and more!
Easter Cookie Decorating Class
Sunday, April 13, 2pm – 4pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
This intermittent cookie decorating workshop is the perfect way to welcome the Easter bunny! Through guided instruction and a live demonstration, you will be taught how to decorate 6 Easter-themed cookies from start to finish. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have your creations and a better understanding of cookie decorating AND an icing recipe AND sugar cookie recipe. Materials include six cookies, icing bags, icing transfers, practice material, take home box and more! Sign up here
2Honey Bee Spring Flea
Saturday, April 12, 10am – 3pm
Honey Bee Vintage Home & Gifts
220 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Over 20 vendors will be set up in the parking lot and over 50 vendors inside the store! Enjoy a variety of vintage, antiques, seasonal decor, and locally handcrafted items!
Plus the EASTER BUNNY will be on-site for photos from 12-2 that day! There will be egg decorating, a flower bar, food truck, door prizes, and more!
Easter Drive-Thru
Saturday, April 12, 10am
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
This year’s Easter Drive-Thru is on Saturday, April 12 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. Several city departments will have booths set up at the park where families can drive through to receive baggies of Easter eggs and have a chance to win the golden egg for your child’s age range. The age ranges are 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, and 9-12 years old. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last. The Easter Bunny will be there to say hi to everyone as they funnel through the park.
1Record Store Day
Saturday, April 12
Local Record Stores
Record Store Day (RSD) is an annual event celebrating independent record stores, held on the third Saturday of April, featuring exclusive and limited-edition vinyl and CD releases available only at participating stores.
