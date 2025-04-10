Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Honey Bee Spring Flea

Saturday, April 12, 10am – 3pm

Honey Bee Vintage Home & Gifts

220 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Over 20 vendors will be set up in the parking lot and over 50 vendors inside the store! Enjoy a variety of vintage, antiques, seasonal decor, and locally handcrafted items!

Plus the EASTER BUNNY will be on-site for photos from 12-2 that day! There will be egg decorating, a flower bar, food truck, door prizes, and more!

Easter Drive-Thru

Saturday, April 12, 10am

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN

This year’s Easter Drive-Thru is on Saturday, April 12 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. Several city departments will have booths set up at the park where families can drive through to receive baggies of Easter eggs and have a chance to win the golden egg for your child’s age range. The age ranges are 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-8 years old, and 9-12 years old. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last. The Easter Bunny will be there to say hi to everyone as they funnel through the park.