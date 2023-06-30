Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Fourth of July Weekend

5. Smyrna Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 1, 2023, 6:30 PM

Cover My Assets Insurance Group

661 Fitzhugh Blvd Ste 117, Smyrna, TN, United States, Tennessee

CMA is hosting a viewing party of the spectacular fireworks show of the Smyrna Parks & Rec on SATURDAY, JULY 1st! As always, our offices are the PERFECT spot to this awesome show! It’s a Bring-Your-Own-Everything event (chairs, picnic blanket, food, drinks). We’ll provide water, easy access to parking and the best thing of all….air conditioned bathrooms!

Come see us on the backside of our offices located at 661 Fitzhugh Blvd, Smyrna TN 37167. We’ll be setting up around 6:30 pm and staying until the end of the show! Look forward to seeing you!

Learn more here