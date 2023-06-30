Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Fourth of July Weekend

Looking for plans during this Fourth of July Weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1. Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars
Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 5 PM
The Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The 2023 Celebration Under the Stars powered by Middle Tennessee Electric will be held at the Fountains at Gateway once again this year. Country artist Canaan Smith will take the stage with his band at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, beginning at 5 p.m.
2. Movie Under The Stars
Friday, June 30, 2023, 7:30 PM - 10:15 PM
Patterson Park
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Saturday, July 1, 2023, 7:30 PM - 10:15 PM
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a movie with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation at a park near you every week this summer until July 29! This week’s movie is DC League of SuperPets. This event is free for all ages. Concessions will be available from Repicci’s Italian Ice with icy faves and popcorn. You can bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs along with your own food if you prefer. Each movie starts at dark.
3. Cheers & Beers for Uncle Sam Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:00 AM - 10:15 PM
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Bumpus Harley-Davidson is throwing a Fourth of July bash that will make Uncle Sam proud this weekend. There will be free food, fun-filled activities for the whole family, jaw-dropping motorcycle displays, and ice-cold brews to quench your thirst. RSVP is required.
4. Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 1, 2023, 5:00 PM
Lee Victory Recreation Park
The Town’s Independence Day Celebration is Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Lee Victory Recreation Park. Join us for live music, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and fireworks! Activities begin at 5:00pm, and the fireworks display begins at dark.
5. Smyrna Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 1, 2023, 6:30 PM
Cover My Assets Insurance Group
661 Fitzhugh Blvd Ste 117, Smyrna, TN, United States, Tennessee
CMA is hosting a viewing party of the spectacular fireworks show of the Smyrna Parks & Rec on SATURDAY, JULY 1st! As always, our offices are the PERFECT spot to this awesome show! It’s a Bring-Your-Own-Everything event (chairs, picnic blanket, food, drinks). We’ll provide water, easy access to parking and the best thing of all….air conditioned bathrooms!
Come see us on the backside of our offices located at 661 Fitzhugh Blvd, Smyrna TN 37167. We’ll be setting up around 6:30 pm and staying until the end of the show! Look forward to seeing you!