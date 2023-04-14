Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Rutherford County.
1Punk Rock Flea Market Murfreesboro
April 15, 2023, 11 AM
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Punk Rock Flea Market Knoxville and Punk Rock Flea Market Nashville are partnering to bring this huge event to Murfreesboro! Over 100 vendors, music groups, food trucks will be attendance. Performance will be from artist from all over the country:
- Snõõper (Nashville)
- Upchuck (Atlanta)
- Faux Ferocious (Nashville)
- Stuck (Chicago)
- Silicone Prairie (Kansas City)
- DANA (Columbus)
- Fruit LoOops (Cincy)
- Seize and Desist (Memphis)
- Waxed (Nashville)
- Toxic Culture (Murfreesboro)
- These Heathens (Murfreesboro)
- Wesley & the Boys (Nashville)
Punk Rock Flea Market Murfreesboro tickets start at $5 and comes with a beer for 21+. The event is all ages.
Learn more here.
2Shabby Lane Ladies Day Out Shopping Event
April 15, 2023, 10 AM – 3:30 PM
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
315 John Rice Boulevard #101
Come out to enjoy this free spring shopping event on Saturday. Over 70 fabulous, amazing small businesses will be set up at this event. The first 200 adult shoppers will receive free gifts. There will be live music, shopping, food and fun.
Learn more here.
3Spring Festival
April 15, 2023 6 PM – 9 PM
World Outreach Church
1921 New Salem Hwy 99, Murfreesboro, TN
This weekly Spring Festival starts this weekend! This event will be every Saturday from April 15th-May 6th in Outdoor Sanctuary of World Outreach Church. There will be food trucks, fun activities, baptisms, worship, and a post-service concert with guest artists, including Pat Barret, Charity Gayle, Michael W. Smith, and Brandon Lake.
Learn more here.
4Dog Gone Adoption Event
April 15, 2023 10 AM – 3 PM
PAWS of Rutherford County, TN
285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
PAWS is putting on their first ever Western Style Rodeo Themed Throwdown, “Dog Gone Adoption Event.” This community adoption event will be hosted with several local businesses and food trucks to drive awareness for local shelter pets in need.
Enjoy free face painting, popcorn, several festival games, photo booth station, giveaways, costume contest, and more! Adopters will receive a free starter bag of food, an adoption packet, a free toy and more. All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered as well as up to date on all vaccines. All adoption fees will also be waived during this event.
Learn more here.
5Murfreesboro’s Park Day 2023
April 15, 2023 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Old Fort Park Picnic Pavilion
214 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Stones River National Battlefield is kicking off National Park Week by bringing the community together for a morning dedicated to properly managing the lands and waterways. Remove invasive exotic plants and trash from Fortress Rosecrans, Old Fort Park and the Lytle Creek Greenway. In the process, help improve the condition of the battlefield and the Stones River watershed.
Volunteers should bring work gloves and wear long sleeved shirts, work pants, and closed toe shoes. Volunteers should also bring a water bottle. Lunch will be provided at noon.
Registration is required. Learn more here.