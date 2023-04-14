Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Murfreesboro’s Park Day 2023



April 15, 2023 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Old Fort Park Picnic Pavilion

214 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Stones River National Battlefield is kicking off National Park Week by bringing the community together for a morning dedicated to properly managing the lands and waterways. Remove invasive exotic plants and trash from Fortress Rosecrans, Old Fort Park and the Lytle Creek Greenway. In the process, help improve the condition of the battlefield and the Stones River watershed.

Volunteers should bring work gloves and wear long sleeved shirts, work pants, and closed toe shoes. Volunteers should also bring a water bottle. Lunch will be provided at noon.

Registration is required. Learn more here.