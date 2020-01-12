Students representing 16 Rutherford County schools recently competed at the Tennessee Beta Convention held at Opryland Hotel, and those students brought home multiple awards in a host of competitions.
A full list of individual students and groups representing Rutherford County Schools is listed below:
2019 Beta Winners
|Central Magnet School
|1st Place Creative Writing Division II (Molly Almon)
|1st Place Math 10th Grade (Ashleigh Clark)
|1st Place Math 12th Grade (Dahlen Elstran)
|1st Place Science 10th Grade (Zoe London)
|1st Place Science 11th Grade (Katie Cowart)
|1st Place Science 9th Grade (Isaac Smith)
|1st Place Social Studies 10th Grade (Miles Lee)
|1st Place Speech Division II (Yeongseo Son)
|2nd Place Language Arts 12th Grade (Lauren Mitchum)
|2nd Place Quiz Bowl
|3rd Place Agriscience 12th Grade (Anna Burris)
|3rd Place Language Arts 11th Grade (Lauren Norman)
|3rd Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Leah Pruter)
|3rd Place Math 9th Grade (Ella Clark)
|3rd Place Poetry Division II (Rosalie Risk)
|3rd Place Three Dimensional Design
|4th Place Marketing and Communications
|4th Place Mixed Media Division II (Brooke Busbee)
|4th Place Performing Arts Group Talent
|4th Place Poetry Division I (Elizabeth Woods)
|5th Place Fiber Arts Division II (Elaina Mabry)
|5th Place Mixed Media Division I (Caroline Petersen)
|5th Place Robotics Showcase
|5th Place Spanish 10th Grade (Hope Clark)
|Eagleville School
|3rd Place Living Literature
|4th Place Onsite Painting Division II (Corinna Lingle)
|4th Place Sculpture Division II (Bailey Miller)
|LaVergne High School
|4th Place Poetry Division II (William Arthur Monaghan)
|5th Place Spanish 12th Grade (Dalia Estefani Mendieta Mendez)
|5th Place Woodworking Division I
|Oakland High School
|4th Place Math 11th Grade (Beth Nelson)
|4th Place Spanish 10th Grade (Laura Momm)
|5th Place Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio
|5th Place Poetry Division I (Jayda Freeman)
|Riverdale High School
|1st Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Ivy Lin)
|1st Place Mixed Media Division II (Eli Ward)
|2nd Place Sculpture Division II (Eli Ward)
|5th Place Recyclable Art Division II (Eli Ward)
|Rockvale High School
|1st Place Agriscience 9th Grade (Keely Miga)
|1st Place Onsite Drawing Division I (Adrienne Ward)
|1st Place Social Studies 9th Grade (Ryan Maier)
|1st Place Woodworking (Jessie Condren)
|2nd Place Color Photography Division I (Olivia Helton)
|3rd Place Fiber Arts Division II (Jill Morris)
|3rd Place Spanish 9th Grade (Caroline Chestnut)
|5th Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Ellie Wiemann)
|5th Place Living Literature
|Siegel High School
|1st Place Technology
|4th Place Color Photography Division I (Chelsea Liu)
|5th Place Color Photography Division II (Ellie Risher)
|5th Place Science 10th Grade (Melina Adrovic)
|Smyrna High School
|2nd Place Spanish 11th Grade (Leslie Mendoza-Ortiz)
|3rd Place Apparel Design
|4th Place Club Trading Pin
|4th Place Spanish 9th Grade (Ellie Lifferth)
|5th Place Color Photography Division I (Ruth Lopez)
|5th Place Freshman Problem Solving
|Stewarts Creek High School
|2nd Place Speech Division I (Ariana Olivares)
|3rd Place Digital Art Division II (Taylor Newbern)
|3rd Place Science 12th Grade (Austin Music)
|4th Place Engineering
|5th Place Language Arts 12th Grade (Sara Sandefur)
|5th Place Marketing and Communications
2019 Junior Beta
|Blackman Middle School
|5th Place Creative Writing (Janie Whitaker)
|Central Magnet School
|1st Place Language Arts 8th Grade (Anna Niedzielski)
|1st Place Math 8th Grade (Nij Patel)
|2nd Place Drawing (Megan Zao)
|2nd Place Math 6th Grade (Andrew Smith)
|2nd Place Math 7th Grade (Collin Pawlowski)
|2nd Place Science 6th Grade (Rachel Swicord)
|2nd Place Science 8th Grade (Breana Yodis)
|2nd Place Social Studies 7th Grade (Sophia Stringfield)
|3rd Place Language Arts 6th Grade (Sofia Kime)
|Eagleville School
|4th Place Social Studies 6th Grade (David Harrison)
|5th Place Language Arts 6th Grade (Jett Murphy)
|Oakland Middle School
|1st Place Engineering
|Rock Spring Midde School
|5th Place Social Studies 6th Grade (Carson Jenkins)
|Siegel Middle School
|1st Place Digital Art (Colby Ward)
|1st Place Marketing and Communications
|3rd Place Engineering
|5th Place Two Dimensional Design
|5th Place Social Studies (Noah Wright)
|Stewarts Creek Middle School
|5th Place Jewelry (Kaitlyn Marlow)
|Thurman Francis Arts Academy
|5th Place Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio
2019 Elementary Beta
|McFadden School of Excellence
|1st Place Book Battle
|1st Place Living Literature
|1st Place Performing Arts Group Talent
|1st Place Quiz Bowl
|1st Place Songfest
|1st Place Three Dimensional Design
|2nd Place Language Arts 4th Grade (Anna Redmon)
|2nd Place Robotics Showcase
|3rd Place Campaign Skit
|3rd Place Language Arts 5th Grade (Mason McConnell)
|3rd Place Marketing and Communications
|3rd Place Poetry (Paige Clark)
|3rd Place Technology
|4th Place Performing Arts Solo Talent (Luke Pruter)
|4th Place Science 4th Grade (Sophie Pavel)
|4th Place Speech (Tate Morris)
|4th Place Woodworking (Ethan Hancock)
|5th Place 5th Grade Math (Kai Jones)
|5th Place Fiber Arts (Kelsen Baughman)
|5th Place Mixed Media (Roy Birdwell III)
|5th Place Portfolio
|5th Place Service Learning Showcase