Students representing 16 Rutherford County schools recently competed at the Tennessee Beta Convention held at Opryland Hotel, and those students brought home multiple awards in a host of competitions.

A full list of individual students and groups representing Rutherford County Schools is listed below:

2019 Beta Winners

Central Magnet School
1st Place Creative Writing Division II (Molly Almon)
1st Place Math 10th Grade (Ashleigh Clark)
1st Place Math 12th Grade (Dahlen Elstran)
1st Place Science 10th Grade (Zoe London)
1st Place Science 11th Grade (Katie Cowart)
1st Place Science 9th Grade (Isaac Smith)
1st Place Social Studies 10th Grade (Miles Lee)
1st Place Speech Division II (Yeongseo Son)
2nd Place Language Arts 12th Grade (Lauren Mitchum)
2nd Place Quiz Bowl
3rd Place Agriscience 12th Grade (Anna Burris)
3rd Place Language Arts 11th Grade (Lauren Norman)
3rd Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Leah Pruter)
3rd Place Math 9th Grade (Ella Clark)
3rd Place Poetry Division II (Rosalie Risk)
3rd Place Three Dimensional Design
4th Place Marketing and Communications
4th Place Mixed Media Division II (Brooke Busbee)
4th Place Performing Arts Group Talent
4th Place Poetry Division I (Elizabeth Woods)
5th Place Fiber Arts Division II (Elaina Mabry)
5th Place Mixed Media Division I (Caroline Petersen)
5th Place Robotics Showcase
5th Place Spanish 10th Grade (Hope Clark)
Eagleville School
3rd Place Living Literature
4th Place Onsite Painting Division II (Corinna Lingle)
4th Place Sculpture Division II (Bailey Miller)
LaVergne High School
4th Place Poetry Division II (William Arthur Monaghan)
5th Place Spanish 12th Grade (Dalia Estefani Mendieta Mendez)
5th Place Woodworking Division I
Oakland High School
4th Place Math 11th Grade (Beth Nelson)
4th Place Spanish 10th Grade (Laura Momm)
5th Place Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio
5th Place Poetry Division I (Jayda Freeman)
Riverdale High School
1st Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Ivy Lin)
1st Place Mixed Media Division II (Eli Ward)
2nd Place Sculpture Division II (Eli Ward)
5th Place Recyclable Art Division II (Eli Ward)
Rockvale High School
1st Place Agriscience 9th Grade (Keely Miga)
1st Place Onsite Drawing Division I (Adrienne Ward)
1st Place Social Studies 9th Grade (Ryan Maier)
1st Place Woodworking (Jessie Condren)
2nd Place Color Photography Division I (Olivia Helton)
3rd Place Fiber Arts Division II (Jill Morris)
3rd Place Spanish 9th Grade (Caroline Chestnut)
5th Place Language Arts 9th Grade (Ellie Wiemann)
5th Place Living Literature
Siegel High School
1st Place Technology
4th Place Color Photography Division I (Chelsea Liu)
5th Place Color Photography Division II (Ellie Risher)
5th Place Science 10th Grade (Melina Adrovic)
Smyrna High School
2nd Place Spanish 11th Grade (Leslie Mendoza-Ortiz)
3rd Place Apparel Design
4th Place Club Trading Pin
4th Place Spanish 9th Grade (Ellie Lifferth)
5th Place Color Photography Division I (Ruth Lopez)
5th Place Freshman Problem Solving
Stewarts Creek High School
2nd Place Speech Division I (Ariana Olivares)
3rd Place Digital Art Division II (Taylor Newbern)
3rd Place Science 12th Grade (Austin Music)
4th Place Engineering
5th Place Language Arts 12th Grade (Sara Sandefur)
5th Place Marketing and Communications

 

2019 Junior Beta

Blackman Middle School
5th Place Creative Writing (Janie Whitaker)
Central Magnet School
1st Place Language Arts 8th Grade (Anna Niedzielski)
1st Place Math 8th Grade (Nij Patel)
2nd Place Drawing (Megan Zao)
2nd Place Math 6th Grade (Andrew Smith)
2nd Place Math 7th Grade (Collin Pawlowski)
2nd Place Science 6th Grade (Rachel Swicord)
2nd Place Science 8th Grade (Breana Yodis)
2nd Place Social Studies 7th Grade (Sophia Stringfield)
3rd Place Language Arts 6th Grade (Sofia Kime)
Eagleville School
4th Place Social Studies 6th Grade (David Harrison)
5th Place Language Arts 6th Grade (Jett Murphy)
Oakland Middle School
1st Place Engineering
Rock Spring Midde School
5th Place Social Studies 6th Grade (Carson Jenkins)
Siegel Middle School
1st Place Digital Art (Colby Ward)
1st Place Marketing and Communications
3rd Place Engineering
5th Place Two Dimensional Design
5th Place Social Studies (Noah Wright)
Stewarts Creek Middle School
5th Place Jewelry (Kaitlyn Marlow)
Thurman Francis Arts Academy
5th Place Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio

 

2019 Elementary Beta

 

McFadden School of Excellence
1st Place Book Battle
1st Place Living Literature
1st Place Performing Arts Group Talent
1st Place Quiz Bowl
1st Place Songfest
1st Place Three Dimensional Design
2nd Place Language Arts 4th Grade (Anna Redmon)
2nd Place Robotics Showcase
3rd Place Campaign Skit
3rd Place Language Arts 5th Grade (Mason McConnell)
3rd Place Marketing and Communications
3rd Place Poetry (Paige Clark)
3rd Place Technology
4th Place Performing Arts Solo Talent (Luke Pruter)
4th Place Science 4th Grade (Sophie Pavel)
4th Place Speech (Tate Morris)
4th Place Woodworking (Ethan Hancock)
5th Place 5th Grade Math (Kai Jones)
5th Place Fiber Arts (Kelsen Baughman)
5th Place Mixed Media (Roy Birdwell III)
5th Place Portfolio
5th Place Service Learning Showcase

