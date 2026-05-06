Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 6, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from April 30 through May 6, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspections across Middle Tennessee, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week.

Schlotzsky’s Launches Stacked Subs With Three New Sandwiches Schlotzsky’s Deli has unveiled Stacked Subs, three new premium sandwiches now available nationwide at the Austin-born chain. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 75 During Routine Health Inspection Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Murfreesboro received a score of 75 on May 4, 2026, with 10 violations including handwashing and food temperature issues. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 6, 2026 The lowest Rutherford County food service health scores for April 28 to May 6, 2026, range from a 75 at Carrabba’s to a 93 at three establishments. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County May 6, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering April 28 to May 6, 2026, including food service, pools, hotels, and childcare facilities. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Launches Minis for Mom Collection for Mother’s Day Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom Collection, a 16-count box of four mini doughnut varieties, is available May 7–10 at participating shops. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Chicken Salad Chick BOGO Deal for Mother’s Day Chicken Salad Chick is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Large Quick Chicks in-store and drive-thru on Friday, May 8 only, ahead of Mother’s Day. Published: May 06, 2026 – Read more

Jimmy John’s Summer Menu Is Here — Thai Chicken Wrap Returns Jimmy John’s kicked off summer 2026 on May 4 with the returning Thai Chicken Wrap and a new Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie at locations nationwide. Published: May 04, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 9, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for May 4–9, 2026, features the new Pink Velvet Heart Cake and Mom’s Recipe Cookie alongside returning fan favorites. Published: May 04, 2026 – Read more

Burger King’s Star Wars Menu: Mandalorian and Grogu Items Available May 4 Burger King launched a Star Wars-themed menu on May 4, 2026, with four new items including a BBQ Bounty Whopper and Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries. Published: May 04, 2026 – Read more

Subway Launches Fresh Value Menu With 15 Items Under $5 Subway debuted its first-ever value menu on May 1, featuring 15 items priced under $5 at more than 18,000 locations nationwide. Published: May 01, 2026 – Read more

Chili’s Popping Boba Margarita Is May’s Margarita of the Month Chili’s $6 Popping Boba Marg combines tequila, vodka, watermelon, and dragonfruit popping boba and is available through the end of May 2026. Published: May 01, 2026 – Read more

Moe’s Southwest Grill Launches Grilled Burrito Dippers Moe’s Southwest Grill launched Grilled Burrito Dippers, the chain’s first snack-sized item, starting at $3.99 at participating locations nationwide. Published: May 01, 2026 – Read more

BJ’s Restaurant Adds New Wagyu Burger for National Burger Month BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse debuted a Wagyu Burger from a Wagyu, brisket, and short rib blend starting at $19.99 to celebrate National Burger Month. Published: April 30, 2026 – Read more

Whataburger Kids Whatameal Gets New Toys and Packaging Whataburger refreshed its Kids Whatameal on May 5, 2026, with new interactive packaging and collectible sticker packs that rotate throughout the year. Published: April 30, 2026 – Read more

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Adds Biscoff Pizookie to Menu BJ’s Restaurant launched a new Biscoff Pizookie and the returning Dubai Chocolate Pizookie starting April 30, 2026, at locations nationwide. Published: April 30, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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