Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 27, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from May 21 through May 27, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local food events and health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.

Burger King is kicking off summer with the return of Crown Nuggets and a new Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal, both limited-time.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s has launched new jalapéño menu items, including breakfast potatoes, biscuits, and a Jalapéño Ranch Cheeseburger.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more

These Rutherford County food service establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections for May 19–26, 2026.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more

Rutherford County health inspection scores for May 19–26, 2026, covering food service establishments and swimming pools.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more

On May 28, Whataburger Rewards members can get a free Whataburger and enter a sweepstakes to win free food for a year.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more

SONIC’s summer 2026 lineup launches May 26, featuring the returning Red, White & Blue Slush Float and two new tropical items.

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more

Whataburger’s new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich launches June 2 for a limited time, starting at $7.99.

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl’s rotating menu for May 25–30, 2026, features a new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cookie with REESE’S and five other flavors.

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read more

A roundup of Memorial Day 2026 food deals from chains like Arby’s, Shake Shack, Subway, Wingstop, and more.

Published: May 24, 2026 – Read more

DQ Rewards members can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations through May 31.

Published: May 23, 2026 – Read more

Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns June 12, featuring 40-plus craft breweries, live music, food trucks, and animal encounters.

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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