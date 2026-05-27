Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 27, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from May 21 through May 27, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local food events and health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.
Burger King Brings Back Crown Nuggets
Burger King is kicking off summer with the return of Crown Nuggets and a new Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal, both limited-time.
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more
Wendy’s New Spicy Jalapeño Menu Items
Wendy’s has launched new jalapéño menu items, including breakfast potatoes, biscuits, and a Jalapéño Ranch Cheeseburger.
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 26, 2026
These Rutherford County food service establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections for May 19–26, 2026.
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County May 26, 2026
Rutherford County health inspection scores for May 19–26, 2026, covering food service establishments and swimming pools.
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more
Win Free Whataburger for a Year This National Hamburger Day
On May 28, Whataburger Rewards members can get a free Whataburger and enter a sweepstakes to win free food for a year.
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more
SONIC’s Summer 2026 Menu Is Here
SONIC’s summer 2026 lineup launches May 26, featuring the returning Red, White & Blue Slush Float and two new tropical items.
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read more
Whataburger’s New Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich Arrives This Summer
Whataburger’s new Hot Honey Crisp Whatachick’n Sandwich launches June 2 for a limited time, starting at $7.99.
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read more
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 30, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu for May 25–30, 2026, features a new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Cookie with REESE’S and five other flavors.
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read more
Memorial Day Food Deals 2026
A roundup of Memorial Day 2026 food deals from chains like Arby’s, Shake Shack, Subway, Wingstop, and more.
Published: May 24, 2026 – Read more
DQ Is Offering $1 Off Stackburgers All Week for National Hamburger Day
DQ Rewards members can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations through May 31.
Published: May 23, 2026 – Read more
Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo Returns
Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns June 12, featuring 40-plus craft breweries, live music, food trucks, and animal encounters.
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read more
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