Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 20, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from May 13 through May 20, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local food events and health inspection scores across Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week.

Taco Bell’s Shredded Beef Dipping Taco Returns Taco Bell’s birria-inspired Shredded Beef Dipping Taco returns May 21 alongside the new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries at participating locations. Published: May 20, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Brings Back Iced Beverage Buckets for Memorial Day Weekend Dunkin’s 48 oz. Iced Beverage Buckets return May 22 for a limited time, plus new Limeade-based Refresher flavors and bonus rewards offers. Published: May 20, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026 These Rutherford County food service and pool establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections for May 12-19, 2026. Published: May 20, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026 The lowest Rutherford County food service health scores for May 12-19, 2026, include an 81 at Taste of China and a 92 at Seasons of Murfreesboro. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County May 19, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering May 12-19, 2026, including food service establishments and swimming pools. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

KFC Brings Back Fried Pickles With New Sauces and Prickly Pear Lemonade KFC’s fan-favorite fried pickles return nationwide with two new dipping sauces, digital snack boxes, and a new Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

Logan’s Roadhouse Launches New Lunch Specials Starting at $9.99 Logan’s Roadhouse launched daily lunch specials starting at $9.99, including Roadies sandwiches and a Steak ‘N Sides deal, available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

7-Eleven’s Memorial Day Weekend Deals Include $4 Meals 7-Eleven is offering $4 meal bundles, grab-and-go wraps and sandwiches, and a $20 off delivery deal for Memorial Day weekend at participating stores. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s Is Giving Away Free Pizza If the U.S. Soccer Team Gets a Red Card Domino’s is putting $1 million in free Emergency Pizzas on the line if any U.S. player gets a red card; register at dominos.com by June 10. Published: May 19, 2026 – Read more

Papa Johns Brings Garlic Flavored Sauce to Retail Stores This Summer Papa Johns’ iconic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce is coming to grocery shelves this summer at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, and H-E-B. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

Red Robin Debuts New Summer Drink Menu for 2026 Red Robin launched an all-new summer beverage menu on May 18, featuring handcrafted cocktails, fresh margaritas, and a new bottomless dirty soda. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

SONIC Frozen Refreshers Launch With New Watermelon Peach Flavor SONIC launched Frozen Refreshers nationwide on May 18 in four flavors, including a new limited-time Watermelon Peach, for $2.99 through May 31. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Returns May 27 On May 27, $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at Dunkin’ will go to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, now in its fifth year. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 23, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for May 18-23, 2026, features a new Carmelita Cookie alongside Blue Monster, Molten Lava, and Lemon Cake options. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Brings Back the Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut is back at participating shops starting May 18 for a limited time. Published: May 18, 2026 – Read more

The Homestead Festival at Rory Feek’s Farm to Take Place in Columbia This June The Homestead Festival takes place June 5-6 on Rory Feek’s Columbia farm with music, homesteading lectures, food trucks, and tickets from $95. Published: May 16, 2026 – Read more

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza Is Coming to Taco Bell Taco Bell’s Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza launches nationwide May 21 for $6.49; Rewards Members get early access May 19-20 via the app. Published: May 15, 2026 – Read more

Slim Chickens Launches New Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert Slim Chickens’ new Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert is available now through summer at locations nationwide, with key lime filling and graham cracker crust. Published: May 15, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! Hit Retail Shelves Nationwide Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! are now at major retailers in a single-serve powdered stick format in four flavors with 80 mg of caffeine each. Published: May 14, 2026 – Read more

Papa Murphy’s Drops New Meaty Italian Pizza for a Limited Time Papa Murphy’s Meaty Italian Pizza is available now through June 7, 2026, starting at $12.99 at participating locations nationwide. Published: May 14, 2026 – Read more

Go Behind the Scenes at Short Mountain Distillery This Summer Short Mountain Distillery in Woodbury offers guided tours every Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. this summer at shortmountaindistillery.com. Published: May 13, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email