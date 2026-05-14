Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 14, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from May 7 through May 14, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local restaurant openings and health inspection scores across Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week.
Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! Hit Retail Shelves Nationwide
Dunkin’ Refreshers Singles To Go! are now at major retailers in a portable, single-serve powdered stick format in four flavors.
Published: May 14, 2026 – Read more
Papa Murphy’s Drops New Meaty Italian Pizza for a Limited Time
Papa Murphy’s Meaty Italian Pizza is available now through June 7, 2026, starting at $12.99 at participating locations nationwide.
Published: May 14, 2026 – Read more
Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts Are Back
Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts are available at participating shops May 14–17, 2026, with a $5 dozen deal.
Published: May 13, 2026 – Read more
Go Behind the Scenes at Short Mountain Distillery This Summer
Short Mountain Distillery in Woodbury is offering guided tours every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. this summer.
Published: May 13, 2026 – Read more
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026
These Rutherford County food service establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections for May 6–12, 2026.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Murfreesboro Restaurant Scores 61 During Routine Health Inspection
Seasons of Murfreesboro scored a 61 on May 6, 2026, with 22 violations cited and 10 pounds of food embargoed during a routine inspection.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 12, 2026
The lowest Rutherford County food service health scores for May 6–12, 2026, range from a 61 at Seasons of Murfreesboro to an 87.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Middle Tennessee’s First Tous les Jours French Bakery Is Opening in Franklin
Middle Tennessee’s first Tous les Jours French bakery is set to open May 28 at 600B Frazier Drive in Franklin’s former Genghis Grill space.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County May 12, 2026
Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering May 6–12, 2026, including food service, pools, and school facilities.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Marco’s Pizza Launches New NY Style Pizza Nationwide
Marco’s Pizza has added a limited-time New York-style pie to its menu, starting at $13.99 for an extra-large at participating locations.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Little Caesars Brings Back Mountain Dew Mango Rush for Summer 2026
Mountain Dew Mango Rush returns exclusively to Little Caesars starting May 18, 2026, paired with a new $4.99 Crazy Puff Crave Combo.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
Bacco at Four Seasons Introduces Weekend Brunch and Live Music
Bacco at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville launched weekend brunch, live music, and its new open-air Terrazza starting May 2, 2026.
Published: May 12, 2026 – Read more
$1 Slurpee Happy Hour Is Here
7-Eleven is offering $1 large Slurpees weekdays from 3–6 p.m. through Slurpee Day for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members.
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read more
Popeyes Brings Back Chicken Wraps as Permanent Menu Item
Popeyes made its Chicken Wraps a permanent menu item starting May 4, 2026, in three flavors for $3.99, plus two new Honey BBQ sandwiches.
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read more
Taziki’s Launches “Summer Made Fresh” Campaign
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café launched its “Summer Made Fresh” digital campaign in mid-May, spotlighting made-to-order dishes and fresh sourcing.
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read more
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 16, 2026
Crumbl’s limited-time rotating menu for May 11–16, 2026, features a new Chocolate Toffee Cake Cup alongside returning fan favorites.
Published: May 11, 2026 – Read more
ICYMI: The Gumbo Bros to Open New Location in Murfreesboro
The Gumbo Bros Cajun restaurant is expanding to Murfreesboro with a new location at the Publix shopping center on Veterans Parkway.
Published: May 10, 2026 – Read more
Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Open First Tennessee Location
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening its first Tennessee location this summer at 7344 Nolensville Rd., featuring an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar.
Published: May 08, 2026 – Read more
Subway Adds Poppi Prebiotic Soda to Menus Nationwide
Subway is now serving Poppi prebiotic soda in Strawberry Lemon and Orange flavors at restaurants nationwide, with 5 grams of sugar per can.
Published: May 07, 2026 – Read more
KFC Launches $10 Bucket of the Day and New Sauces for Saucy Season
KFC rolled out a weekday $10 Bucket of the Day promotion and two new house-made sauces — Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch.
Published: May 07, 2026 – Read more
Cracker Barrel Brings Back Campfire Meals for Summer 2026
Cracker Barrel’s beloved Campfire Meals are back for summer 2026, now including a new Campfire Breakfast Skillet available all day, seven days a week.
Published: May 07, 2026 – Read more
Dutch Bros Launches Myst Energy Refreshers
Dutch Bros launched Myst Energy Refreshers — a new plant-powered drink category with caffeine and electrolytes — at all 1,136+ locations May 1.
Published: May 07, 2026 – Read more
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