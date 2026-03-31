Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 31, 2026

Rutherford Source rounds up the latest eat and drink news from March 25–31, 2026, covering national chain promotions, new menu launches, local health inspection scores, and more. Here’s everything food and drink from this past week.

Bad Daddy’s Steps Up to the Plate with Ballpark Burger Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar debuts Drop #002 of its Big Bad Monthly Drops: The Ballpark Burger, available all of April with a grilled hot dog, jalapeños, and cheddar sauce. Published: March 31, 2026 – Read more

DQ Launches “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection Dairy Queen launches three seasonal Blizzard flavors including a new Strawberry Angel Food Cake variety, plus a BOGO $0.99 deal via the DQ app through April 26. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Subway Offers BOGO Footlongs to Help Americans Struggling with Rising Gas Prices Subway Sub Club members can get a free footlong with purchase of another using promo code FLBOGO on the app or website, April 1–28, 2026. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Launches Limited-Edition Artemis II Doughnut for NASA Mission Krispy Kreme honors NASA’s Artemis II mission with a limited-edition doughnut featuring blue vanilla icing and OREO crunch, available March 31–April 2, 2026. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 4, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 30–April 4 includes new Strawberries ‘N’ Cream and Easter Pink Sugar Cookies, plus a one-day-only Almost Everything Bagel Sandwich Cookie on April 1. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Philippe Chow to Host One Night Only Chef’s Dinner Philippe Chow will host a four-course seafood chef’s dinner on April 22 as part of Music City Food and Wine Festival’s Spring Intimate Dinner Series, priced at $95 per person. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

Raise a Glass for Wildlife: Nashville Zoo Launches Special Edition Conservation Wine Nashville Zoo partners with Ajax Turner and a Portuguese winery to release Q.S.S. Rare conservation wines featuring the Amur leopard and colobus monkey, now at Frugal MacDoogal. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

7-Eleven Kicks Off Chicken Takeover at Stores Nationwide 7-Eleven launches a chicken lineup at participating stores featuring $4 sandwiches, BOGO boneless wings, and a $5 Meal Deal exclusively for loyalty rewards members. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

Award-Winning Actress Patricia Heaton to Make Appearance at Nashville Beverage Shop Killjoy Patricia Heaton and husband David Hunt appeared at Nashville’s Killjoy on March 29 to celebrate its 3rd birthday and introduce their non-alcoholic wine brand, Solubrae. Published: March 27, 2026 – Read more

Papa Murphy’s Launches its First-Ever Detroit-Style Pizza Papa Murphy’s introduces its first Detroit-Style Take ‘N’ Bake pizza with crispy edges and a golden crust, priced at $10.99 and available March 23–May 17, 2026. Published: March 27, 2026 – Read more

Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake Return to Whataburger Whataburger brings back its best-selling limited-time Bacon Steakhouse Double and the Southern-inspired Banana Pudding Shake starting March 31, 2026, for a limited time. Published: March 26, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026 These Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect 100 on their health inspections conducted March 18–25, 2026. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026 The lowest health inspection scores in Rutherford County for March 18–25, 2026, include two establishments scoring 67 and one scoring 68. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering March 18–25, 2026, with scores ranging from 67 to 100 across dozens of local food establishments. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Zaxby’s Opens Transfer Portal With Sign-On Bonus for New Zax Rewardz Members Zaxby’s runs a college basketball-themed loyalty promotion through April 6, offering the first 100,000 new Zax Rewardz members a free Dry Rub item with any drink purchase. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Little Caesars Launches Four-N-One Stix Little Caesars debuts Four-N-One Stix — 16 breadsticks in four flavors (cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño, bacon) served with Crazy Sauce for $7.99, available daily 4–8 p.m. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Pizza Hut Teams Up with Space Jam for March Madness 2026 Menu Drop Pizza Hut celebrates Space Jam’s 30th anniversary with a limited Space Jam x Triple Treat Box starting at $21.99 and a new Hand Tossed crust recipe, through April 7, 2026. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Introduces New Easter Basket Collection Krispy Kreme launches a limited-time Easter Basket Collection starting March 24 with three spring-themed doughnuts: Easter Egg Basket, Strawberry Egg, and Baby Chick. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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