Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 19, 2026

Rutherford Source brings you the latest eat and drink news from March 12-19, 2026. From new menu launches and March Madness deals to health inspections and restaurant openings, here is everything you need to know this week.
Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Celebrates March Madness 2026
Krispy Kreme tips off bracket season with basketball-themed doughnuts and a $2 dozen deal March 19-22.
Published: March, 19, 2026 – Read more
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026
Rutherford County restaurants and food spots earning perfect 100 health inspection scores for March 11-18, 2026.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
Dunkin’ Adds Banana Syrup, Cold Foam, and New Drinks to Spring Menu
Dunkin’ launches banana-flavored drinks including the Monkey Business Cloud Latte and Bananarama Matcha.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
la Madeleine to Open First Tennessee Café in Mt. Juliet
French-inspired café-bakery la Madeleine opens Tennessee’s first location in Mt. Juliet with free bread giveaways.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
Taco Bell Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations
Taco Bell launches the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla on March 19.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026
The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from March 11-18, 2026 are now available.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2026
Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from March 11-18, 2026.
Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more
Freddy’s New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders Hit Menus
Freddy’s teams up with Mike’s Hot Honey for a limited-time chicken sandwich, tenders, and cheese curds lineup.
Published: March, 17, 2026 – Read more
Wendy’s Introduces a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu
Wendy’s celebrates March Madness with a Dunks Menu, Dunkstakes prizes, and Free Dunk for America offer.
Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more
Jimmy John’s Launches New $8.99 Meal Deal
Jimmy John’s rolls out a $8.99 meal deal with Turkey Tom or The Pepe sandwich, chips, and a drink.
Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 21, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 16-21 features Andes Green Mint Brownie, Key Lime Pie Cookie, and more.
Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more
Applebee’s Brings Back 50-Cent Boneless Wings for March Madness 2026
Applebee’s offers 50-cent Boneless Wings for To Go and delivery orders March 17-22 and April 4-6, 2026.
Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more
Four Seasons Nashville Offering Family-Friendly Easter Brunch Experience
Four Seasons Hotel Nashville hosts Easter Brunch with buffet, mimosa bar, Easter Bunny, and balloon artist.
Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more
KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Returns for 2026 Bracket Season
KFC brings back 20 Wings for $20 for bracket season along with the return of Nashville Hot chicken items.
Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more
Panera Bread Launches New Energy Refreshers and Frescas
Panera debuts fruit-forward Energy Refreshers, Frescas, and a Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie.
Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more
Buffalo Wild Wings Pick 6 Meal for Two Returns for March Madness 2026
Buffalo Wild Wings celebrates March Madness with a $19.99 Pick 6 Meal, new sliders, and sauces.
Published: March, 12, 2026 – Read more
7-Eleven Serves Up the Ultimate Pi Day Flavor Formula
7-Eleven celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas, quesadillas, and 31.4-cent pies on March 13-14, 2026.
Published: March, 12, 2026 – Read more
For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.
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