Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 19, 2026

Rutherford Source brings you the latest eat and drink news from March 12-19, 2026. From new menu launches and March Madness deals to health inspections and restaurant openings, here is everything you need to know this week.

Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Celebrates March Madness 2026 Krispy Kreme tips off bracket season with basketball-themed doughnuts and a $2 dozen deal March 19-22. Published: March, 19, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026 Rutherford County restaurants and food spots earning perfect 100 health inspection scores for March 11-18, 2026. Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations Taco Bell launches the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla on March 19. Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026 The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from March 11-18, 2026 are now available. Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from March 11-18, 2026. Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Freddy’s New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders Hit Menus Freddy’s teams up with Mike’s Hot Honey for a limited-time chicken sandwich, tenders, and cheese curds lineup. Published: March, 17, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s Introduces a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu Wendy’s celebrates March Madness with a Dunks Menu, Dunkstakes prizes, and Free Dunk for America offer. Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Jimmy John’s Launches New $8.99 Meal Deal Jimmy John’s rolls out a $8.99 meal deal with Turkey Tom or The Pepe sandwich, chips, and a drink. Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 21, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 16-21 features Andes Green Mint Brownie, Key Lime Pie Cookie, and more. Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Applebee’s Brings Back 50-Cent Boneless Wings for March Madness 2026 Applebee’s offers 50-cent Boneless Wings for To Go and delivery orders March 17-22 and April 4-6, 2026. Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Four Seasons Nashville Offering Family-Friendly Easter Brunch Experience Four Seasons Hotel Nashville hosts Easter Brunch with buffet, mimosa bar, Easter Bunny, and balloon artist. Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Returns for 2026 Bracket Season KFC brings back 20 Wings for $20 for bracket season along with the return of Nashville Hot chicken items. Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

Panera Bread Launches New Energy Refreshers and Frescas Panera debuts fruit-forward Energy Refreshers, Frescas, and a Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie. Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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