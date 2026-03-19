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Home Eat & Drink Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 19, 2026

Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 19, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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Rutherford Source brings you the latest eat and drink news from March 12-19, 2026. From new menu launches and March Madness deals to health inspections and restaurant openings, here is everything you need to know this week.

Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Celebrates March Madness 2026

Krispy Kreme tips off bracket season with basketball-themed doughnuts and a $2 dozen deal March 19-22.

Published: March, 19, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

Rutherford County restaurants and food spots earning perfect 100 health inspection scores for March 11-18, 2026.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Adds Banana Syrup, Cold Foam, and New Drinks to Spring Menu

Dunkin’ launches banana-flavored drinks including the Monkey Business Cloud Latte and Bananarama Matcha.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

la Madeleine to Open First Tennessee Café in Mt. Juliet

French-inspired café-bakery la Madeleine opens Tennessee’s first location in Mt. Juliet with free bread giveaways.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations

Taco Bell launches the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla on March 19.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 18, 2026

The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from March 11-18, 2026 are now available.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2026

Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from March 11-18, 2026.

Published: March, 18, 2026 – Read more

Freddy’s New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders Hit Menus

Freddy’s teams up with Mike’s Hot Honey for a limited-time chicken sandwich, tenders, and cheese curds lineup.

Published: March, 17, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s Introduces a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu

Wendy’s celebrates March Madness with a Dunks Menu, Dunkstakes prizes, and Free Dunk for America offer.

Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Jimmy John’s Launches New $8.99 Meal Deal

Jimmy John’s rolls out a $8.99 meal deal with Turkey Tom or The Pepe sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 21, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 16-21 features Andes Green Mint Brownie, Key Lime Pie Cookie, and more.

Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Applebee’s Brings Back 50-Cent Boneless Wings for March Madness 2026

Applebee’s offers 50-cent Boneless Wings for To Go and delivery orders March 17-22 and April 4-6, 2026.

Published: March, 16, 2026 – Read more

Four Seasons Nashville Offering Family-Friendly Easter Brunch Experience

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville hosts Easter Brunch with buffet, mimosa bar, Easter Bunny, and balloon artist.

Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Returns for 2026 Bracket Season

KFC brings back 20 Wings for $20 for bracket season along with the return of Nashville Hot chicken items.

Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

Panera Bread Launches New Energy Refreshers and Frescas

Panera debuts fruit-forward Energy Refreshers, Frescas, and a Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie.

Published: March, 13, 2026 – Read more

Buffalo Wild Wings Pick 6 Meal for Two Returns for March Madness 2026

Buffalo Wild Wings celebrates March Madness with a $19.99 Pick 6 Meal, new sliders, and sauces.

Published: March, 12, 2026 – Read more

7-Eleven Serves Up the Ultimate Pi Day Flavor Formula

7-Eleven celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas, quesadillas, and 31.4-cent pies on March 13-14, 2026.

Published: March, 12, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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