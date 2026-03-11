Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 11, 2026

Rutherford Source brings you the latest eat and drink news from March 4-11, 2026. From new menu launches and food recalls to health inspections and restaurant openings, here is everything you need to know this week.
Raising Cane’s Brings Back Leprechaun Lemonade for St. Patrick’s Day
Raising Cane’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with fan-favorite Leprechaun Lemonade and Caniac Club Lucky Swipes giveaway.
Published: March, 11, 2026 – Read more
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026
The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from March 4-11, 2026, including restaurants and food spots.
Published: March, 11, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2026
Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from March 4-11, 2026 are now posted.
Published: March, 11, 2026 – Read more
Chick-fil-A Introduces New Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A rolls out the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus beverages nationwide for spring.
Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more
Chicken Salad Chick Welcomes Spring with New LTO and Free Soup Offer
Chicken Salad Chick debuts Jill Pickle chicken salad, Spicy Dill Pickle Chips, Peach Tea, and a Hoops and Soups promo.
Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more
Earls Kitchen + Bar to Open at Nashville Yards
Earls Kitchen + Bar opens its first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards on April 16 with 260 seats and global menu.
Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more
Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Foreign Material In Frozen Products
Trader Joe’s recalls several frozen products including fried rice and chicken shu mai due to potential glass contamination.
Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more
Domino’s Brings Back Its Best Deal Ever for Basketball Tournament Season
Domino’s offers any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each through the college basketball tournament on April 6, 2026.
Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more
Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Doughnut Collection
Krispy Kreme launches festive St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, Green O’riginal Glazed return, and Golden Dozen Pass giveaway.
Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more
Jimmy John’s Goes Greek with Limited-Time Gyro Menu
Jimmy John’s launches Greek Gyro, Chicken Gyro, and Greek Cucumber Salad for a limited time at locations nationwide.
Published: March, 07, 2026 – Read more
Every Sub Counts: Jersey Mike’s Is Helping Send Tennessee’s Special Olympics Athletes to the USA Games
Jersey Mike’s Tennessee locations support Special Olympics Team Tennessee with donations and Day of Giving on March 25.
Published: March, 07, 2026 – Read more
Dunkin’ Zero Energy Drinks Launch With Six Zero-Sugar Flavors
Dunkin’ launches Dunkin’ Zero energy drinks in six flavors plus new banana beverages and Wedding Cake Munchkins.
Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more
Taco Bell Launches New Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas
Taco Bell debuts Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas for $2.99 ahead of its Live Mas LIVE event on Peacock.
Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more
Moe’s Southwest Grill Offers Limited-Time Shredded Beef Barbacoa
Moe’s Southwest Grill brings back Shredded Beef Barbacoa with chipotle-adobo seasoning and 50 grams of protein.
Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026
Rutherford County restaurants and food service locations earning perfect 100 health inspection scores for Feb. 25-March 4.
Published: March, 05, 2026 – Read more
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026
The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from February 25 to March 4, 2026 are now available.
Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County March 4, 2026
Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from Feb. 25-March 4, 2026 posted.
Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more
Blaze Pizza Partners with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for Sweet Heat Pizza
Blaze Pizza teams up with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for a Sweet Heat Pizza with Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more
For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!