Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for March 11, 2026

Rutherford Source brings you the latest eat and drink news from March 4-11, 2026. From new menu launches and food recalls to health inspections and restaurant openings, here is everything you need to know this week.

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 11, 2026 The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from March 4-11, 2026, including restaurants and food spots. Published: March, 11, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from March 4-11, 2026 are now posted. Published: March, 11, 2026 – Read more

Chick-fil-A Introduces New Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A rolls out the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and Strawberry Hibiscus beverages nationwide for spring. Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more

Chicken Salad Chick Welcomes Spring with New LTO and Free Soup Offer Chicken Salad Chick debuts Jill Pickle chicken salad, Spicy Dill Pickle Chips, Peach Tea, and a Hoops and Soups promo. Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more

Earls Kitchen + Bar to Open at Nashville Yards Earls Kitchen + Bar opens its first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards on April 16 with 260 seats and global menu. Published: March, 10, 2026 – Read more

Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Foreign Material In Frozen Products Trader Joe’s recalls several frozen products including fried rice and chicken shu mai due to potential glass contamination. Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s Brings Back Its Best Deal Ever for Basketball Tournament Season Domino’s offers any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each through the college basketball tournament on April 6, 2026. Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Doughnut Collection Krispy Kreme launches festive St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, Green O’riginal Glazed return, and Golden Dozen Pass giveaway. Published: March, 09, 2026 – Read more

Jimmy John’s Goes Greek with Limited-Time Gyro Menu Jimmy John’s launches Greek Gyro, Chicken Gyro, and Greek Cucumber Salad for a limited time at locations nationwide. Published: March, 07, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Zero Energy Drinks Launch With Six Zero-Sugar Flavors Dunkin’ launches Dunkin’ Zero energy drinks in six flavors plus new banana beverages and Wedding Cake Munchkins. Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Launches New Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas Taco Bell debuts Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas for $2.99 ahead of its Live Mas LIVE event on Peacock. Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more

Moe’s Southwest Grill Offers Limited-Time Shredded Beef Barbacoa Moe’s Southwest Grill brings back Shredded Beef Barbacoa with chipotle-adobo seasoning and 50 grams of protein. Published: March, 06, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026 Rutherford County restaurants and food service locations earning perfect 100 health inspection scores for Feb. 25-March 4. Published: March, 05, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 4, 2026 The lowest food health inspection scores for Rutherford County from February 25 to March 4, 2026 are now available. Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 4, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service establishments from Feb. 25-March 4, 2026 posted. Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more

Blaze Pizza Partners with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for Sweet Heat Pizza Blaze Pizza teams up with Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for a Sweet Heat Pizza with Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle. Published: March, 04, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

