Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 10, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from June 3 through June 10, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is adding Steakburger, Grilled/Crispy Chicken, and Veggie Burger Bowls to its permanent menu.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

Panera Bread has partnered with comedian Jake Shane to launch the “Pass That Panera” Meal, featuring three Mix & Match Menu favorites for $4.99 each.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

The lowest food health inspection scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County include Subway #56626 with an 84 and Wasabi Steak House with an 89.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

Rutherford County food service and pool health inspection scores for June 2-9, 2026, are now available from the health department.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

AJ Bond Distillery announces its flagship Tennessee Whiskey, Sazerac’s first entry in the category, crafted by Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

Starting June 11, Subway is launching a Moana Movie Meal Deal: upgrade any meal for $1 more to get a collectible cup and a $15 Fandango promo code.

Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more

Bojangles is bringing back its Breakfast Bo-Rito on June 8, plus a new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito with ghost pepper sauce, both for a limited time.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s is teaming up with Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, bringing a limited-time adult meal, a Banana Frosty Swirl, and collectibles on June 15.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl’s rotating menu for June 8-13, 2026, features seven new and returning limited-time flavors including a Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake.

Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more

Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls are rolling out to grocery stores nationwide on June 7, bringing a coffee-chocolate twist to the classic snack cake.

Published: June 07, 2026 – Read more

FoodieLand is coming to Nashville Superspeedway August 28-30, 2026, with 200+ vendors offering global flavors, artisan shops, games, and live music.

Published: June 06, 2026 – Read more

Scooter’s Coffee is offering two large drinks for $9 every Monday through Thursday in June 2026, redeemable once per day via the mobile app.

Published: June 05, 2026 – Read more

Starting June 8, KFC is launching Supergirl-themed combo meals, three new sauces, a specialty drink, and a limited-edition Krypto Collectible Bucket.

Published: June 05, 2026 – Read more

Rutherford County retail food safety scores as of June 4, 2026, covering grocery stores and gas stations per the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Published: June 04, 2026 – Read more

Jason’s Deli launched “Deli Dollars Goal Rush,” giving loyalty members free food and bonus points each time the USMNT scores this summer.

Published: June 04, 2026 – Read more

McDonald’s is celebrating FIFA World Cup 26 with a limited-time meal, nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons, and Squishmallows Happy Meals.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read more

Logan’s Roadhouse kicks off summer 2026 with The Great American Road Trip, a limited-time regionally inspired menu at participating locations.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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