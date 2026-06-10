Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 10, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from June 3 through June 10, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026
These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Freddy’s Introduces Steakburger and Chicken Bowls to the Menu
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is adding Steakburger, Grilled/Crispy Chicken, and Veggie Burger Bowls to its permanent menu.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Panera Bread’s Mix & Match Menu Gets a Jake Shane Makeover
Panera Bread has partnered with comedian Jake Shane to launch the “Pass That Panera” Meal, featuring three Mix & Match Menu favorites for $4.99 each.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 9, 2026
The lowest food health inspection scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County include Subway #56626 with an 84 and Wasabi Steak House with an 89.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Health Scores: Rutherford County June 9, 2026
Rutherford County food service and pool health inspection scores for June 2-9, 2026, are now available from the health department.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
AJ Bond Distillery Unveils Flagship Tennessee Whiskey
AJ Bond Distillery announces its flagship Tennessee Whiskey, Sazerac’s first entry in the category, crafted by Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Subway Teams Up With Disney for Live-Action Moana Movie Meal Deal
Starting June 11, Subway is launching a Moana Movie Meal Deal: upgrade any meal for $1 more to get a collectible cup and a $15 Fandango promo code.
Published: June 09, 2026 – Read more
Bojangles Brings Back the Breakfast Bo-Rito
Bojangles is bringing back its Breakfast Bo-Rito on June 8, plus a new Fuego Breakfast Bo-Rito with ghost pepper sauce, both for a limited time.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more
Wendy’s Teams Up with Minions & Monsters for New Summer Meal and Banana Frosty Swirl
Wendy’s is teaming up with Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, bringing a limited-time adult meal, a Banana Frosty Swirl, and collectibles on June 15.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more
Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 8, 2026
Crumbl’s rotating menu for June 8-13, 2026, features seven new and returning limited-time flavors including a Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake.
Published: June 08, 2026 – Read more
Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls Bring a Coffee Twist to a Classic Snack Cake
Little Debbie Mocha Swiss Rolls are rolling out to grocery stores nationwide on June 7, bringing a coffee-chocolate twist to the classic snack cake.
Published: June 07, 2026 – Read more
FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway
FoodieLand is coming to Nashville Superspeedway August 28-30, 2026, with 200+ vendors offering global flavors, artisan shops, games, and live music.
Published: June 06, 2026 – Read more
Scooter’s Coffee Is Offering Two Large Drinks for $9 This June
Scooter’s Coffee is offering two large drinks for $9 every Monday through Thursday in June 2026, redeemable once per day via the mobile app.
Published: June 05, 2026 – Read more
KFC Launches Supergirl Meals and Limited-Edition Krypto Collectible Bucket
Starting June 8, KFC is launching Supergirl-themed combo meals, three new sauces, a specialty drink, and a limited-edition Krypto Collectible Bucket.
Published: June 05, 2026 – Read more
Retail Food Health Scores for Rutherford County June 4, 2026
Rutherford County retail food safety scores as of June 4, 2026, covering grocery stores and gas stations per the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Published: June 04, 2026 – Read more
Jason’s Deli Gives Away Free Food Every Time the USMNT Scores
Jason’s Deli launched “Deli Dollars Goal Rush,” giving loyalty members free food and bonus points each time the USMNT scores this summer.
Published: June 04, 2026 – Read more
McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals
McDonald’s is celebrating FIFA World Cup 26 with a limited-time meal, nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons, and Squishmallows Happy Meals.
Published: June 03, 2026 – Read more
Logan’s Roadhouse Launches The Great American Road Trip Summer Menu
Logan’s Roadhouse kicks off summer 2026 with The Great American Road Trip, a limited-time regionally inspired menu at participating locations.
Published: June 03, 2026 – Read more
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