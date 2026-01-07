Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 7, 2026

This week’s eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covers January 1-7, 2026. From health inspections to new menu launches, here’s everything you need to know about the local and national food scene.

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026 Rutherford County’s lowest food health scores for January 1-7, 2026, including recent inspection scores from the health department. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 7, 2026 Complete health scores for January 1-7, 2026, in Rutherford County with most recent inspection scores for all establishments. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

Burger King Kicks Off 2026 with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper Burger King debuts Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper with premium ingredients including bacon, onion rings, and peppercorn aioli. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

KFC Launches $5 Comfort Bowls and $10 Tuesday Deal KFC introduces five new $5 Bowls including Matty Matheson collaboration and returns popular $10 Tuesday promotion nationwide. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

Bojangles Launches All-Day Breakfast Bowl Bojangles starts 2026 with new Breakfast Bowl featuring country sausage, Bo-Rounds, and Southern gravy alongside returning favorites. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

Dunkin’ Adds Protein Milk to the Menu Dunkin’ introduces Protein Milk with new beverages and partners with Megan Thee Stallion for campaign featuring 15g protein drinks. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

First Watch Unveils 2026 Seasonal Menu First Watch returns B.E.C. sandwich by demand and debuts chimichurri steak hash with strawberry tres leches French toast. Published: January 07, 2026 – Read full article

Krystal Rings in 2026 with New Loyalty Rewards and Winter Deals Krystal launches new loyalty perks including welcome offer, Tuesday rewards, and $2/$4/$6 breakfast lineup through February 15. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

CAVA Brings Back White Sweet Potatoes in New 2026 Menu Launch CAVA returns highly requested white sweet potatoes with four new items including protein-packed bowls and sumac sour cream chips. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

IHOP Partners with Malik Nabers for Free Bottomless Pancakes Promotion IHOP offers free Bottomless Pancakes with select Breakfast Combos starting January 5 in partnership with NFL star Malik Nabers. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

Chick-fil-A Launches Golden Cup Sweepstakes Chick-fil-A celebrates 80th anniversary with Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes offering 3,000 chances to win free meals for a year. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back Greek Goddess Chicken Salad Chicken Salad Chick returns popular Greek Goddess with kalamata olives and feta plus new Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Introduces Cozy Winter Seasonal Collection Krispy Kreme debuts Winter Seasonal Collection with four new doughnuts including Caramel Dulce and Chocolate Truffle starting January 6. Published: January 06, 2026 – Read full article

Jimmy John’s Launches $1 Combo Upgrade Deal for 2026 Jimmy John’s offers $1 combo upgrades adding chips and drink to any sandwich plus new Ham & Three Cheese Melt nationwide. Published: January 05, 2026 – Read full article

Buffalo Wild Wings Starts New Year with “Month of Free” Deals Buffalo Wild Wings launches Month of Free promotion with five weekly offers for rewards members from January 5 through February 2. Published: January 05, 2026 – Read full article

Whataburger Introduces New Whatadeal Menu Whataburger rolls out Whatadeal menu with fan favorites at $3, $4, and $5 including Big Ranch Wrap and Bacon Cheese Whataburger Jr. Published: January 05, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 10, 2026 Crumbl announces weekly rotating menu featuring Dubai Biscoff Brownie, Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Swirl, and Ultimate Peanut Butter. Published: January 05, 2026 – Read full article

Dutch Bros Launches New Breakfast-Inspired Drink Collection for 2026 Dutch Bros unveils Maple Waffle Latte, Banana Bread Mocha, and Smooth Strawberry Rebel at all 1,100+ locations starting January 5. Published: January 05, 2026 – Read full article

Cozy New-Year Comforts: Simple Ways to Enjoy the Season Discover Southern comfort staples from Southern City Flavors perfect for creating cozy winter moments with grits, jams, and more. Published: January 02, 2026 – Read full article

Jason’s Deli Marks 50 Years With New Menu Items and 1 Million Deli-Bration Cookie Giveaway Jason’s Deli celebrates 50th anniversary with Deli-Bration Cookie giveaway and returns fan favorites including Chicken & Wild Rice Soup. Published: January 02, 2026 – Read full article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake and Debuts Chocolate-Frosted Delight Nothing Bundt Cakes returns Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake January 5 and debuts first chocolate-frosted Bundt with New-Fashioned Marble. Published: December 31, 2025 – Read full article

Dunkin’ is Giving Away One Million Free Coffees Dunkin’ gives away one million free hot or iced coffees to Rewards members with code PRODUNKTIVITY during final week of 2025. Published: December 29, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 3, 2026 Crumbl features Waffle Cookie, Birthday Cake Cookie with OREO, S’mores Skillet, and Strawberry Brownie through January 3, 2026. Published: December 29, 2025 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

