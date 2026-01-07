Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 7, 2026

This week’s eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covers January 1-7, 2026. From health inspections to new menu launches, here’s everything you need to know about the local and national food scene.
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026
Rutherford County’s lowest food health scores for January 1-7, 2026, including recent inspection scores from the health department.
Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 7, 2026
Complete health scores for January 1-7, 2026, in Rutherford County with most recent inspection scores for all establishments.
Burger King Kicks Off 2026 with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper
Burger King debuts Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper with premium ingredients including bacon, onion rings, and peppercorn aioli.
KFC Launches $5 Comfort Bowls and $10 Tuesday Deal
KFC introduces five new $5 Bowls including Matty Matheson collaboration and returns popular $10 Tuesday promotion nationwide.
Bojangles Launches All-Day Breakfast Bowl
Bojangles starts 2026 with new Breakfast Bowl featuring country sausage, Bo-Rounds, and Southern gravy alongside returning favorites.
Dunkin’ Adds Protein Milk to the Menu
Dunkin’ introduces Protein Milk with new beverages and partners with Megan Thee Stallion for campaign featuring 15g protein drinks.
First Watch Unveils 2026 Seasonal Menu
First Watch returns B.E.C. sandwich by demand and debuts chimichurri steak hash with strawberry tres leches French toast.
Krystal Rings in 2026 with New Loyalty Rewards and Winter Deals
Krystal launches new loyalty perks including welcome offer, Tuesday rewards, and $2/$4/$6 breakfast lineup through February 15.
CAVA Brings Back White Sweet Potatoes in New 2026 Menu Launch
CAVA returns highly requested white sweet potatoes with four new items including protein-packed bowls and sumac sour cream chips.
IHOP Partners with Malik Nabers for Free Bottomless Pancakes Promotion
IHOP offers free Bottomless Pancakes with select Breakfast Combos starting January 5 in partnership with NFL star Malik Nabers.
Chick-fil-A Launches Golden Cup Sweepstakes
Chick-fil-A celebrates 80th anniversary with Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes offering 3,000 chances to win free meals for a year.
Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back Greek Goddess Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Chick returns popular Greek Goddess with kalamata olives and feta plus new Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup.
Krispy Kreme Introduces Cozy Winter Seasonal Collection
Krispy Kreme debuts Winter Seasonal Collection with four new doughnuts including Caramel Dulce and Chocolate Truffle starting January 6.
Jimmy John’s Launches $1 Combo Upgrade Deal for 2026
Jimmy John’s offers $1 combo upgrades adding chips and drink to any sandwich plus new Ham & Three Cheese Melt nationwide.
Buffalo Wild Wings Starts New Year with “Month of Free” Deals
Buffalo Wild Wings launches Month of Free promotion with five weekly offers for rewards members from January 5 through February 2.
Whataburger Introduces New Whatadeal Menu
Whataburger rolls out Whatadeal menu with fan favorites at $3, $4, and $5 including Big Ranch Wrap and Bacon Cheese Whataburger Jr.
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 10, 2026
Crumbl announces weekly rotating menu featuring Dubai Biscoff Brownie, Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Swirl, and Ultimate Peanut Butter.
Dutch Bros Launches New Breakfast-Inspired Drink Collection for 2026
Dutch Bros unveils Maple Waffle Latte, Banana Bread Mocha, and Smooth Strawberry Rebel at all 1,100+ locations starting January 5.
Cozy New-Year Comforts: Simple Ways to Enjoy the Season
Discover Southern comfort staples from Southern City Flavors perfect for creating cozy winter moments with grits, jams, and more.
Published: January 02, 2026
Jason’s Deli Marks 50 Years With New Menu Items and 1 Million Deli-Bration Cookie Giveaway
Jason’s Deli celebrates 50th anniversary with Deli-Bration Cookie giveaway and returns fan favorites including Chicken & Wild Rice Soup.
Published: January 02, 2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake and Debuts Chocolate-Frosted Delight
Nothing Bundt Cakes returns Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake January 5 and debuts first chocolate-frosted Bundt with New-Fashioned Marble.
Published: December 31, 2025
Dunkin’ is Giving Away One Million Free Coffees
Dunkin’ gives away one million free hot or iced coffees to Rewards members with code PRODUNKTIVITY during final week of 2025.
Published: December 29, 2025
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 3, 2026
Crumbl features Waffle Cookie, Birthday Cake Cookie with OREO, S’mores Skillet, and Strawberry Brownie through January 3, 2026.
Published: December 29, 2025
