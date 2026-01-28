Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 28, 2026

This week’s eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covers January 21-28, 2026. From health inspections to national restaurant promotions and new menu launches, here’s your complete weekly digest.

Chipotle Brings Back Chicken al Pastor Starting February 10 Chipotle Mexican Grill returns fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor featuring seared morita peppers, achiote, pineapple, lime, and cilantro nationwide. Published: January 28, 2026 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan.28, 2026 Two Rutherford County establishments received lowest health scores with Uncle Maddios Pizza scoring 87 and The Nutrition Spot receiving 92. Published: January 28, 2026 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 28, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 21-28 including restaurants, schools, and food service establishments. Published: January 28, 2026 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Brings Back Chocomania Collection Krispy Kreme returns Chocomania Collection featuring four new doughnuts with HERSHEY’S chocolate glaze available January 27-February 1. Published: January 27, 2026 – Read full article

McDonald’s Launches Hot Honey Sauce Menu Items McDonald’s debuts Hot Honey Sauce across breakfast and all-day menu items including new McCrispy sandwiches starting January 27, 2026. Published: January 27, 2026 – Read full article

Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Wings for 2026 Big Game Season Buffalo Wild Wings launches Free Wings for America promotion with pre-order rewards and potential overtime giveaway for championship game. Published: January 27, 2026 – Read full article

Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time Papa Murphy’s returns Triple Pepp Pizza featuring giant, classic, and mini cup pepperoni available January 26-March 22 at participating locations. Published: January 27, 2026 – Read full article

7-Eleven Launches Big Game and National Pizza Day Deals 7-Eleven introduces Buy One Get One for $3 pizza promotion, bulk chicken wing deals, and Coca-Cola sweepstakes for February 8-9, 2026. Published: January 27, 2026 – Read full article

Domino’s Launches Large Pizza $6.99 Carryout Deal Ahead of Big Game Domino’s Pizza offers limited-time $6.99 large two-topping carryout special running January 26-February 1, 2026, for game day celebrations. Published: January 26, 2026 – Read full article

Taco Bell Brings Back Crispy Chicken Nuggets with New Diablo Ranch Sauce Taco Bell returns Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce featuring tortilla-chip-flaked breading starting January 22. Published: January 26, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 31, 2026 Crumbl announces rotating menu featuring Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake, Lemon Cupcake, and Brookie Cookie varieties. Published: January 26, 2026 – Read full article

Hardee’s Launches New Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and Iced Coffees Hardee’s expands breakfast menu with five new Brioche Breakfast Sandwiches and iced coffee beverages alongside returning Beer-Battered Fish. Published: January 26, 2026 – Read full article

Jersey Mike’s Subs Launches Mike’s Hot Italian Sub For a Limited Time Jersey Mike’s debuts first hot Italian sub featuring hand-chopped meats, melted provolone, and signature Chopped Pepper Relish nationwide. Published: January 23, 2026 – Read full article

Red Robin Introduces New Big YUMMM Deals Value Menu Starting at $9.99 Red Robin launches Big YUMMM Deals menu with six meal options starting at $9.99, featuring bottomless sides and beverages nationwide. Published: January 23, 2026 – Read full article

Paris Baguette Ranks No. 29 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for 2026 Paris Baguette ranks No. 29 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, up 13 spots from 2025, maintaining No. 1 position in Bakery Cafe category. Published: January 23, 2026 – Read full article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Named America’s #1 Food Brand Nothing Bundt Cakes earns America’s No. 1 Food Brand title for second consecutive year with VIP Dallas trip contest and February BOGO promotion. Published: January 22, 2026 – Read full article

BJ’s Restaurant Debuts Butterfinger Pizookie for Limited Time BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse introduces Butterfinger Pizookie featuring chocolate cookie base with vanilla ice cream and Butterfinger pieces. Published: January 22, 2026 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 21, 2026 Rutherford County establishments achieving perfect 100 health scores including John Coleman School, Far East, and numerous local food services. Published: January 22, 2026 – Read full article

Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026 Weekly roundup covering January 14-21 including health inspection scores, Red Lobster Lobsterfest, and DQ Valentine’s Day menu launches. Published: January 21, 2026 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan.21, 2026 Two Rutherford County establishments received lowest health scores with U & I scoring 61 and Sabor Latino Restaurante receiving 91. Published: January 21, 2026 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 21, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 14-21 including restaurants, schools, hotels, and food establishments. Published: January 21, 2026 – Read full article

Red Lobster’s Lobsterfest Returns with New Lobster Dishes Red Lobster launches Lobsterfest 2026 featuring Create Your Own Lobster Lover’s Dream, reintroduced LobsterChops, and Lobsterfest Boil. Published: January 21, 2026 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email