Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 21, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan.21, 2026

Two Rutherford County establishments received lowest health scores with U & I scoring 61 and Sabor Latino Restaurante receiving 91 on recent inspections.

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 21, 2026

Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 14-21 including restaurants, schools, and food establishments across Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

Red Lobster’s Lobsterfest Returns with New Lobster Dishes

Red Lobster launches Lobsterfest 2026 featuring Create Your Own Lobster Lover’s Dream, reintroduced LobsterChops, and Lobsterfest Boil available through limited time.

DQ Launches Valentine’s Day 2026 Menu

Dairy Queen returns Red Velvet Cake Blizzard as February’s Blizzard of the Month and debuts Valentine’s cupcakes with two-for-$6 promotion starting January 26.

Taco Bell Launches the New Luxe Value Menu

Taco Bell introduces Luxe Value Menu featuring ten items at $3 or less including Mini Taco Salad, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, and Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker.

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 24, 2026

Crumbl announces rotating menu featuring Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie ft. Pop-Tarts, Strawberry Crumb Cake, and Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie.

Wendy’s Introduces New Biggie Deals Menu starting at $4

Wendy’s debuts Biggie Deals value menu with $4 Biggie Bites, $6 Biggie Bag, and $8 Biggie Bundle featuring fresh never frozen beef and customization options.

Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Beloved Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO

Hunt Brothers Pizza returns fan-favorite Buffalo Chicken Pizza featuring ranch-buffalo sauce blend with diced chicken available starting January 19 while supplies last.

For the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Dinner, Reserve a Table at White Castle

White Castle celebrates 35th annual Valentine’s Day dining experience with reservations opening at over 300 locations featuring tableside service and special decorations.

KFC Reclaims Sundays with Weekly Digital Deals Designed for Comfort

KFC launches Sundays by KFC nationwide program offering rotating weekly digital deals including $15 12-Piece Chicken Bucket and $30 8-Piece Feast through February.

Score Megan Thee Stallion’s Limited-Edition Dunkin’ Cup

Dunkin announces limited-edition Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girls Run on Dunkin reusable cup available with Protein Refresher purchase starting January 16 nationwide.

Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 15, 2026

Weekly roundup covering January 8-15 including Bad Daddy’s winter menu, Rock N’ Roll Sushi seasonal items, and comprehensive health inspection scores update.

Bad Daddy’s Limited-Time Winter Menu Refuses to Hibernate

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar introduces Southern Pimento Burger, Loaded Tater Tot Soup, and Mediterranean Power Bowl available through February 16 at participating locations.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items

Rock N’ Roll Sushi launches seasonal menu featuring Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars appetizer, and Desert Rose Mocktail available nationwide through March.

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

Rutherford County establishments achieving perfect 100 health scores including Glorious Wonders, McDonald’s, Chon Thong Thai Cafe, and numerous local schools throughout region.

Arby’s Introduces the Italian Beef Dip

Arby’s debuts Chicago-inspired Italian Beef Dip sandwich featuring slow-roasted beef, Swiss cheese, Vienna Giardiniera, and au jus at participating locations nationwide.

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

Rutherford County’s lowest health scores January 7-14 with Roma Pizza and Pasta receiving 74 and Shogun Express scoring 94 on recent health department inspections.

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 14, 2026

Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 7-14 including restaurants, schools, hotels, and food service establishments across the region.

Zaxby’s Brings Back Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas

Zaxby’s returns fan-favorite Southern Fried Shrimp for third consecutive year alongside Giant Quesadillas featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chicken Fajita varieties.

