Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Jan. 15, 2026

Bad Daddy’s Limited-Time Winter Menu Refuses to Hibernate

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar introduces limited-time winter menu featuring Southern Pimento Burger, Loaded Tater Tot Soup, and Mediterranean Power Bowl available through February 16. Published: January 15, 2026 – Read full article

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts “New Year New Jam” Menu with Three Bold Items

Rock N’ Roll Sushi launches seasonal menu through March featuring Jam Sesh Roll, Spicy Tuna Rockstars appetizer, and Desert Rose Mocktail at all locations nationwide. Published: January 15, 2026 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

Rutherford County establishments achieving perfect 100 health inspection scores January 7-14 including Glorious Wonders, McDonald’s, and numerous local schools and restaurants. Published: January 15, 2026 – Read full article

Arby’s Introduces the Italian Beef Dip

Arby’s debuts Chicago-inspired Italian Beef Dip sandwich featuring slow-roasted beef, Swiss cheese, Vienna Giardiniera, and au jus at participating locations nationwide. Published: January 14, 2026 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 14, 2026

Rutherford County’s lowest food health scores for January 7-14 with Roma Pizza and Pasta receiving 74 and Shogun Express scoring 94 on recent health inspections. Published: January 14, 2026 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 14, 2026

Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 7-14 including restaurants, schools, hotels, and food service establishments across the region. Published: January 14, 2026 – Read full article

Zaxby’s Brings Back Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas

Zaxby’s returns fan-favorite Southern Fried Shrimp for third consecutive year alongside Giant Quesadillas featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chicken Fajita varieties. Published: January 14, 2026 – Read full article

Blaze Pizza Launches Free Large Pizza Promotion for National Pizza Week

Blaze Pizza celebrates National Pizza Week with free large 1-topping pizza promotion using code SCORE on orders $25 or more through January 19 at participating locations. Published: January 13, 2026 – Read full article

Marco’s Pizza Starts 2026 with Healthier Menu Options

Marco’s Pizza introduces cauliflower crust option and everyday value pricing with medium 1-topping pizzas at $8.99 and large Pepperoni Magnifico at $12.99 nationwide. Published: January 13, 2026 – Read full article

Panera Bread Brings Back Asiago Bagel Stacks for $7.99

Panera returns popular Asiago Bagel Stacks with Chicken Roma and Spicy Steak varieties plus three new breakfast options and debut of Asiago Everything Bagel. Published: January 13, 2026 – Read full article

Chicken Salad Chick Announces Guest Appreciation Day With Free Classic Carol

Chicken Salad Chick celebrates annual Guest Appreciation Day January 22 offering free scoop of Classic Carol chicken salad at all 300+ locations nationwide. Published: January 13, 2026 – Read full article

Little Caesars Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix

Little Caesars introduces Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix for $4.99 featuring two slices of Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni pizza with Italian Cheese Bread and Crazy Sauce. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

Chipotle Announces Free Double Protein on January 13

Chipotle offers Rewards members free double protein on bowls, burritos, and salads January 13 using promo code PROTEIN on app and website orders nationwide. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

7-Eleven Makes Mornings Flavorful with New Breakfast Favorites

7-Eleven introduces Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Breakfast Sandwich and Waffle Tots alongside $3 breakfast sandwich promotion and two-for-$5 Laredo Taco deal. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

Great American Cookies Unveils Valentine’s Day Cookie Cake Collection for 2026

Great American Cookies launches Red Velvet and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cakes in heart shapes alongside Red Velvet Ice Cream at co-branded locations through February 15. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

Freddys Introduces Smash Burger Taco for a Limited Time

Freddy’s debuts Smash Burger Taco starting at $3.49 with country sausage, Bo-Rounds, and gravy alongside Hot Chocolate Frost and $2 mini Frosts through March 3. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

SONIC Launches All-American Smasher Burgers with $6 Meal Deal

SONIC debuts All-American Smasher lineup featuring hand-smashed Angus beef with four burger configurations and $6 meal deal including sides and drink at participating locations. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 17, 2026

Crumbl announces weekly rotating menu featuring S’mores Brownie, Cookies & Cream Sandwich Cookie, Wedding Cake Cookie, and Blueberry Cheesecake Cookie through January 17. Published: January 12, 2026 – Read full article

Subway’s New Year Lineup Delivers Protein Power and Bold Flavor

Subway introduces Protein Pockets at $3.99 with over 20 grams protein and revamped Sub of the Day program featuring six-inch subs at $4.99 starting January 8. Published: January 09, 2026 – Read full article

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is Now Open at Nashville Yards

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café opens first Tennessee location at Nashville Yards December 22 featuring sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, and signature café beverages. Published: January 09, 2026 – Read full article

Pizza Hut Partners with Tom Brady for $10 Big New Yorker Pizza Deal

Pizza Hut launches Tom Brady campaign featuring $10 Big New Yorker pizza and Pizza Before the Hut challenge rewarding quarterbacks who say pizza before hut during games. Published: January 09, 2026 – Read full article

Taco Bell Brings Back Volcano Quesarito with New Volcano Sauce for 2026

Taco Bell returns Volcano Quesarito featuring new Volcano Sauce evolution of Lava Sauce with exclusive Volcano Style Menu for Rewards members starting January 8. Published: January 09, 2026 – Read full article

Cracker Barrel Brings Back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket for Winter 2026

Cracker Barrel returns Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket alongside Spicy Maple sauce debut and winter Meals for Two promotion starting at $19.99 Monday-Friday. Published: January 08, 2026 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Jan. 7, 2026

Rutherford County establishments achieving perfect 100 health inspection scores January 7 including McDonald’s, Courtyard by Marriott, and Papa Johns Pizza among others. Published: January 08, 2026 – Read full article

