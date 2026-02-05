Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 5, 2026

This week’s eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covers January 30 to February 5, 2026. From health inspections to national restaurant promotions and new menu launches, here’s your complete weekly digest of food and beverage news for Middle Tennessee and Rutherford County.

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026 Rutherford County establishments earning perfect 100 health scores January 28 to February 4 including local restaurants and food services. Published: February 05, 2026 – Read full article

Americans to Eat 1.48 Billion Chicken Wings for Super Bowl LX National Chicken Council projects Americans will consume 1.48 billion wings during Super Bowl, up 10 million from last year. Published: February 04, 2026 – Read full article

Hattie Jane’s Creamery to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Hattie Jane’s Creamery celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on February 7 with early opening and pajama discounts. Published: February 04, 2026 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026 Lowest health scores for January 28 to February 4 in Rutherford County including China Wok, Fat Mo’s, and Yoki Buffet at 73. Published: February 04, 2026 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 4, 2026 Complete health inspection scores for Rutherford County January 28 to February 4 including restaurants, schools, and hotels. Published: February 04, 2026 – Read full article

Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the HeartBaker Pizza Papa Murphy’s returns fan-favorite heart-shaped HeartBaker Pizza available February 1 through 14 with Sweetheart Deal bundle. Published: February 03, 2026 – Read full article

DQ Introduces Its New Swicy Menu Dairy Queen launches new Swicy Menu featuring FlameThrower Chicken Strip Basket and Pineapple Lemonade beverages with Tajin. Published: February 03, 2026 – Read full article

Starbucks Reveals New Spring Menu Items Starbucks announces spring menu launching March 3 with new chai options, toasted coconut beverages, and lavender favorites. Published: February 03, 2026 – Read full article

Smackdab Brewery Plans Location in Downtown Murfreesboro Jeff Bellamy, Brent Fagan and Nowell Robbins plan to open Smackdab Brewing microbrewery and taproom in downtown Murfreesboro. Published: February 03, 2026 – Read full article

Chicken Salad Chick Catering for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day Chicken Salad Chick offers catering solutions for Super Bowl and Galentine’s Day with Quick Chicks and Red Velvet Cake options. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Launches 2026 Valentine’s Day Doughnut Collection Krispy Kreme debuts Valentine’s Day Collection February 3 featuring three heart-shaped doughnuts and sprinkled variety. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

A Sweet Southern Valentine’s Spread: Creative Valentine’s Treats and Gifting Ideas Southern City Flavors offers Valentine’s treats and gifting ideas with handcrafted products from their Lebanon, TN kitchen. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

7-Eleven is Spreading the Love with Valentine’s Day Deals 7-Eleven offers Valentine’s Day deals including Raise the Roost chicken sandwich deal and 7NOW delivery promo code savings. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

Jimmy John’s Partners with Hellmann’s to Launch the Meal Diamond Deal Jimmy John’s and Hellmann’s introduce Meal Diamond Deal featuring Ham and Three Cheese Melt available through February 22. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 7, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu February 2-7 features Dubai Chocolate Cookie, Fudge Brownie Football Cookie, and Confetti Cake Cookie. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

SONIC Celebrates National Tater Tot Day with Free Tots Offer SONIC offers free medium SONIC Tots with any in-app purchase on National Tater Tot Day Monday, February 2, 2026. Published: February 02, 2026 – Read full article

Maple Street Biscuit Company Launches $2 Tendy Tuesday Maple Street Biscuit Company offers two hand-breaded chicken tenders for $2 every Tuesday in February for dine-in guests. Published: January 31, 2026 – Read full article

Edley’s Offering Free Pork Sandwiches to Those Without Power Edley’s offers free hot pork sandwiches to neighbors still without power following Middle Tennessee winter storm recovery. Published: January 30, 2026 – Read full article

Lainey Wilson and Whataburger Declare Feb. 4 National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day Lainey Wilson partners with Whataburger for National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day with free biscuits February 4. Published: January 30, 2026 – Read full article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Banana Pudding and Dubai Chocolate Flavors Nothing Bundt Cakes introduces Banana Pudding Cake February 15 and Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor March 2-15 nationwide. Published: January 30, 2026 – Read full article

Papa Johns Reimagines a Classic with All-New Pan Pizza Launch Papa Johns introduces reimagined Pan Pizza featuring crispy caramelized edges and six-cheese blend starting January 29. Published: January 30, 2026 – Read full article

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Brings Back Grilled Fish Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe returns grilled fish with homemade caper-dill sauce available through April 5, 2026. Published: January 30, 2026 – Read full article

