Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 18, 2026

This week’s eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covers February 12 to February 18, 2026. From seasonal menu launches and restaurant promotions to hiring events and festival announcements.

Marco’s Offers Discount on Specialty Pizza Collection Marco’s Pizza offers $3 off any specialty pizza through March 29 with promo code SP3OFF at participating locations. Published: February 17, 2026 – Read full article

Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return to McDonald’s McDonald’s brings back the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry starting February 17 for a limited time. Published: February 17, 2026 – Read full article

Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion Wendy’s launches Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and new Frosty Fusion nationwide as a Girl Scouts licensed partner. Published: February 16, 2026 – Read full article

Alfredo Fest Has Arrived at Fazoli’s Fazoli’s celebrates Alfredo Fest with creamier Alfredo dishes starting at $4.99, running through April 27, 2026. Published: February 16, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 21, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu features new Biscoff Skillet Cookie, Raspberry Cheesecake, S’mores Cookie, and more. Published: February 16, 2026 – Read full article

Music City Food & Wine Festival Returns Nashville’s premier culinary festival returns April 24-26 at Centennial Park with top chefs and tastings. Published: February 13, 2026 – Read full article

Krystal Introduces New Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas for Spring Krystal debuts a Crispy Fish Slider and $1 Krush’d Sodas for Lenten season, available through April 5. Published: February 13, 2026 – Read full article

Chili’s Turns Its Margarita of the Month Fandom into an Official Club Chili’s launches a free Margarita of the Month Club with merch and National Margarita Day drink specials. Published: February 13, 2026 – Read full article

Dutch Bros Products Expand to More Stores and Online Dutch Bros at-home coffee products expand to Walmart, H.E.B, Albertsons, and Amazon in multiple formats. Published: February 12, 2026 – Read full article

Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Hiring Event for New Sports Bar Gaylord Opryland holds final hiring event Feb. 16 for Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar opening spring 2026. Published: February 12, 2026 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

