Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Feb. 11, 2026

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Free Doughnut Giveaway for Valentine’s Weekend Krispy Kreme gives away 13,000 free Original Glazed dozens to random guests at U.S. shops on Friday, February 13. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Newk’s Rings in Spring with New Limited-Time Specials Newk’s spring 2026 menu debuts Chipotle Shrimp Caesar Wrap, The Trio, and returning fan favorites through May 13. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Cracker Barrel Welcomes Spring with New Dishes and Old Favorites Cracker Barrel rolls out spring 2026 menu with Ham Dinner, seafood options, new breakfast scrambles, and more. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain Drop Valentine’s Day Love Album Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain release a six-track love album celebrating the Pick 6 Meal for Two at $19.99. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Wendy’s Adds Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap Wendy’s launches Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Tenders Ranch Wrap at U.S. locations on February 16. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Jelly Roll’s Favorite Burger to Get Permanent Nashville Home in the Arcade NADC Burger, the Wagyu cheeseburger endorsed by Jelly Roll, opens first Nashville location in the Arcade. Published: February, 11, 2026 – Read full article

Whataburger Brings Back the Whatacatch Sandwich Whataburger’s Whatacatch Sandwich and Platter return for Lenten season from February 17 through April 6, 2026. Published: February, 10, 2026 – Read full article

$5 Chicken Deals Hit the Menu at 7-Eleven Restaurants 7-Eleven offers $5 chicken deals across Raise the Roost, Speedy Café, and Laredo Taco Company through March 3. Published: February, 10, 2026 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 14, 2026 Crumbl’s Valentine’s week menu features Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie, Strawberry Heart Cake, and more. Published: February, 09, 2026 – Read full article

Big Game Day Food Deals Super Bowl Sunday food deals from 7-Eleven, Applebee’s, Chipotle, Domino’s, KFC, Popeyes, and many more chains. Published: February, 08, 2026 – Read full article

Wendy’s Celebrates Singles Awareness Day with a $1 Dave’s Single Wendy’s offers a $1 Dave’s Single cheeseburger on February 15 with any in-app purchase at U.S. locations. Published: February, 06, 2026 – Read full article

Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits Return for Valentine’s Day Hardee’s brings back heart-shaped Made from Scratch biscuits through Feb. 15 and debuts new iced coffee flavors. Published: February, 06, 2026 – Read full article

Kroger Launches Spread the Love Campaign in Support of Local Food Banks Kroger’s February campaign encourages peanut butter donations to Feeding America food banks during winter recovery. Published: February, 06, 2026 – Read full article

Pan-Asia Supermarket of Nashville Opens Pan Asia Supermarket opens in Antioch as Nashville’s first Tennessee location, anchoring Nashville’s Chinatown. Published: February, 06, 2026 – Read full article

Get 2 6-Inch Subs for $6 as Subway Celebrates the Only Date That Repeats Subway offers two 6-inch subs for $6 on 2/6/26, plus $6.99 Footlong deal for Sub Club members through Feb. 24. Published: February, 05, 2026 – Read full article

Culver’s Reveals Bold New Menu Plans for 2026 Culver’s announces 2026 menu plans including pub burgers, pumpkin desserts, new Flavors of the Day, and more. Published: February, 05, 2026 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Big Game Dozen for Super Bowl Weekend 2026 Krispy Kreme’s Big Game Dozen features football and goal post doughnuts plus a $2 Original Glazed dozen deal. Published: February, 05, 2026 – Read full article

Dutch Bros Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel Drinks for 2026 Dutch Bros launches Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel for Valentine’s season at all U.S. locations. Published: February, 05, 2026 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026 Rutherford County establishments earning perfect 100 health scores January 28 to February 4 listed by location. Published: February, 05, 2026 – Read full article

