Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 18, 2025

Here’s your comprehensive roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covering December 12-18, 2025. From new restaurant arrivals and holiday promotions to health inspections and menu updates, discover what’s happening in Middle Tennessee’s dynamic food and beverage scene this week.

Whataburger Brings Back Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco for Limited Time Whataburger kicks off 2026 with fan-favorite returns and debuts new Big Ranch Wrap, offering holiday cheer with bold flavors starting December 30. Published: December 18, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 18, 2025 Memories Bar and Grill scored 63 and Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service scored 77 in latest inspections for December 11-18 in Rutherford County. Published: December 18, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 18, 2025 Complete health inspection scores for December 11-18 including restaurants, mobile food establishments, and hotel food service operations. Published: December 18, 2025 – Read full article

Chipotle Announces New Travel Capsule ‘The To Go Collection’ Chipotle and BÉIS launch 11-piece travel collection designed to transport Chipotle anywhere, featuring insulated bags and stylish accessories. Published: December 17, 2025 – Read full article

A Holiday Treat for Titans Fans: Free Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings partners with Tennessee Titans for festive promotion offering six free wings with qualifying purchase through December 22. Published: December 17, 2025 – Read full article

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Miranda Lambert’s and Lainey Wilson’s Broadway Hotspots Casa Rosa and Bell Bottoms Up offer unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations with live music, full venue access, and special entertainment. Published: December 16, 2025 – Read full article

Shake Shack Officially Adds Onion Rings to Permanent Menu Crispy beer-battered onion rings made with sweet Spanish onions join Shake Shack’s permanent menu nationwide after successful limited run. Published: December 16, 2025 – Read full article

Whataburger Launches 12 Days of Whatacheer Holiday Promotion Rewards members enjoy daily deals from December 12-23 featuring complimentary items, BOGO offers, and limited-time savings on menu favorites. Published: December 16, 2025 – Read full article

White Castle Recalls Frozen Original Sliders Due to Undeclared Ingredients 1,021 cases recalled after discovery that cartons may contain Jalapeño Cheese Sliders with undeclared milk and soy allergens instead of Original. Published: December 15, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 20, 2025 Limited-time desserts include The Cookie That Stole Christmas, Holiday Red Velvet Sandwich Cookie, and Eggnog Tres Leches Cake through December 20. Published: December 15, 2025 – Read full article

7-Eleven Turns Holiday Cheer Into Festive Gear With New Seasonal Merch Collection Convenience store giant launches festive merchandise collection featuring Sherpa sweatshirts, holiday mugs, striped socks, and Slurpee drink wraps. Published: December 13, 2025 – Read full article

5 Things to Know About In-N-Out Burger Family-owned company operates with unchanged menu since 1948, featuring fresh ingredients, multiple fry options, and not-so-secret menu items. Published: December 13, 2025 – Read full article

Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Ice Cream Bars Five new ice cream bar flavors including Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Strawberry Cheesecake, PB Pretzel, and Caramel Blondie debut January 2026. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches the 12 Days of Pitmas Festive celebration offers free food, big prizes, and more than 60 chances to win through daily Instagram giveaways beginning December 13. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

Taco Bell Brings Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos Popular menu item returns December 18 featuring highly requested Creamy Garlic Sauce alongside Steak Garlic Nacho Fries nationwide. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

Moe’s Southwest Grill Celebrates 25th Anniversary with OG Menu at 2000s Prices Original menu returns December 9-14 with throwback names and $5.99 pricing exclusively through digital ordering at participating locations. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

7-Eleven Unwraps Holiday Food and Drink Deals Limited-time meal deals include BOGO chicken sandwiches at Raise the Roost, $5 pizzas, $2 breakfast sandwiches, and exclusive delivery codes. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 11, 2025 Seventeen establishments achieved perfect 100 scores including O2B Kids Murfreesboro, Samurai’s Cuisine Bar, and multiple chain locations. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

Take a Look at In-N-Out Burger in Antioch First Tennessee locations opened December 10 in Lebanon and Antioch with photo gallery showcasing the Antioch restaurant features and atmosphere. Published: December 12, 2025 – Read full article

