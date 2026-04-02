Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 2, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from the past week, covering March 26 through April 2, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health scores, here’s what’s happening in the world of food and drink.

Baskin-Robbins Brings Back Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Lineup Baskin-Robbins is returning its viral Dubai Chocolate-inspired collection for a limited time in April and May 2026, bringing back the fan-favorite lineup by popular demand. Published: April 2, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 1, 2026 Rutherford County food establishments that earned a perfect 100 in health inspections conducted March 25 through April 1, 2026, are recognized in this week’s report. Published: April 1, 2026 – Read more

Pest Infestation Forces Closure of Smyrna Mexican Restaurant El Pariente in Smyrna received a score of 63 and was forced to close following a pest infestation found during a routine inspection on March 31, 2026, with 55 lbs. of food embargoed. Published: April 1, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 1, 2026 A look at the lowest food service health inspection scores in Rutherford County for the week of March 25 through April 1, 2026. Published: April 1, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 1, 2026 The full rundown of Rutherford County food service health inspection scores for March 25 through April 1, 2026, with results across dozens of local establishments. Published: April 1, 2026 – Read more

McDonald’s and Netflix Team Up for KPop Demon Hunters Meals McDonald’s partners with Netflix to launch two adult meals and exclusive collectibles inspired by the Academy Award-winning film “KPop Demon Hunters,” available for a limited time. Published: March 31, 2026 – Read more

Bad Daddy’s Steps Up to the Plate with Ballpark Burger Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar debuts Drop #002 in its Big Bad Monthly Drops series: The Ballpark Burger, a limited-time April creation with a hot dog, jalapeños, and cheese sauce. Published: March 31, 2026 – Read more

DQ Launches “Countdown to Summer” Blizzard Treat Collection Dairy Queen launches three seasonal Blizzard flavors including the new Strawberry Angel Food Cake, plus a BOGO $0.99 deal through the DQ app with the Savannah Bananas. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Subway Offers BOGO Footlongs to Help Americans Struggling with Rising Gas Prices Subway Sub Club members can score a free footlong with purchase of another using promo code FLBOGO, available April 1–28, 2026, via the app or Subway.com. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Launches Limited-Edition Artemis II Doughnut for NASA Mission Krispy Kreme marks NASA’s Artemis II mission with a limited-edition doughnut featuring blue icing, OREO crunch, and a NASA-inspired design, available March 31–April 2, 2026. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 4, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for March 30–April 4, 2026, features the Dubai Nest Dirt Cake Cup, Strawberries ‘N’ Cream Cookie, Carrot Cake, and an April 1-only Everything Bagel Sandwich Cookie. Published: March 30, 2026 – Read more

Philippe Chow to Host One Night Only Chef’s Dinner Philippe Chow joins Music City Food and Wine Festival’s Spring Intimate Dinner Series for a four-course seafood dinner on April 22, priced at $95 per person. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

Raise a Glass for Wildlife: Nashville Zoo Launches Special Edition Conservation Wine Nashville Zoo partners with Ajax Turner and a Portuguese winery to release Q.S.S. Rare conservation wines featuring the Amur leopard and colobus monkey on the label. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

7-Eleven Kicks Off Chicken Takeover at Stores Nationwide 7-Eleven rolls out $4 chicken sandwiches, BOGO boneless wings, and a $5 Meal Deal at participating locations for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members nationwide. Published: March 28, 2026 – Read more

Award-Winning Actress Patricia Heaton to Make Appearance at Nashville Beverage Shop Killjoy Patricia Heaton and husband David Hunt appeared at Killjoy in Nashville on March 29 to celebrate the venue’s 3rd birthday and introduce their non-alcoholic wine brand, Solubrae. Published: March 27, 2026 – Read more

Papa Murphy’s Launches its First-Ever Detroit-Style Pizza Papa Murphy’s introduces its first Detroit-Style pizza in a Take ‘N’ Bake format, available at 1,000+ U.S. locations from March 23 through May 17, 2026, starting at $10.99. Published: March 27, 2026 – Read more

Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake Return to Whataburger Two fan-favorite Whataburger items — the Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake — return nationwide for a limited time starting March 31, 2026. Published: March 26, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026 Dozens of Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect 100 in health inspections conducted March 18–25, 2026, including AMC Stones River 9, Hank’s Honkytonk, and more. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. March 25, 2026 The lowest health inspection scores in Rutherford County for March 18–25, 2026, include El Capri Mobile and KPOT, both scoring 67, and Mi Camino Real with a 68. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026 A full rundown of Rutherford County food service health inspection scores for March 18–25, 2026, with results ranging from 67 to a perfect 100 across dozens of local establishments. Published: March 25, 2026 – Read more

Zaxby’s Opens Transfer Portal With Sign-On Bonus for New Zax Rewardz Members Zaxby’s offers the first 100,000 new Zax Rewardz members a free Dry Rub item with drink purchase through April 6, 2026, in a campaign featuring the Boozer brothers. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Little Caesars Launches Four-N-One Stix Little Caesars introduces Four-N-One Stix — 16 breadsticks in cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño, and bacon flavors — priced at $7.99 and available Hot-N-Ready starting March 23, 2026. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Pizza Hut Teams Up with Space Jam for March Madness 2026 Menu Drop Pizza Hut celebrates the 30th anniversary of Space Jam and March Madness with a limited-edition Triple Treat Box, a new Hand Tossed crust, and free pizza giveaways through April 7. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Introduces New Easter Basket Collection Krispy Kreme’s spring 2026 Easter Basket Collection features three festive limited-time doughnuts — Easter Egg Basket, Strawberry Egg, and Baby Chick — available starting March 24. Published: March 23, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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