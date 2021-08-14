The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is inviting Rutherford County back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

On Saturday, Sept. 25th, at 8 a.m., Rutherford County-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites participants to walk on the event path or to create a path of their own. From parks and parkways to tucked away trails, participants are invited to Heart Walk at any location that inspires their heart health.

Heart Walk Here is led by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives at MTSU. This year’s event occurs four years after Huber experienced a heart attack and five years after his wife, Shelly, had surgery to repair a heart valve.

“I endured the feelings of helplessness as my wife underwent open heart surgery to repair her aortic aneurysm,” said Huber. “A year later I suffered my own heart event which resulted in triple bypass open-heart surgery. My personal level of physical fitness allowed me to survive my heart attack without heart damage.

“The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission and the past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause.”

This year marks the first time the Rutherford Heart Walk is held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

“With his deep commitment to service and outstanding example of leadership, I cannot imagine a more deserving Rutherford Heart Walk chair and honoree than General Huber,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee. “From West Point graduate, to Green Beret, to MTSU’s top veterans advocate, General Huber has inspired others for more than four decades.”

To register, visit www.rutherfordheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. Those walking the Heart Walk on a path of their own can follow the festivities through the event hashtag, #RuthHeartWalk.

The Rutherford Heart Walk is sponsored by Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute.

The Rutherford Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and well-being. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

The funds raised from the Rutherford Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.