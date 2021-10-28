The Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD) is now offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to certain populations.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after they complete the initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals 18 years and older who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

RCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the former State Farm Operations Center located at 2500 Memorial Boulevard.

RCHD is a Pfizer site and only has Pfizer vaccine available. Individuals are encouraged to check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 vaccine. Information on appointment availability at local health departments can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites.