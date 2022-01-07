Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

3. Free Yoga Class

Saturday, January 8, 9:30am-10:30am

423B West Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN

Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge

At Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge, their goal is to offer classes that are suited for everyone. Beginners as well as advanced practitioners are welcome. All classes are geared to fit various practice levels as each class is designed to meet you where you are. No matter what class you take, instructors emphasize proper alignment in the poses and using your breath to find a balance between effort and ease. The studio also provides massage therapy. These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner friendly. For the free community events, as well as classes, the studio encourages you to bring your own mat if you have one. While these classes are free to the community, donations can be accepted and are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited to 6 people.

For more information and to register for this event, click here.