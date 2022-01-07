Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

As of Friday morning, the following events are still taking place this weekend; however, we strongly advise contacting event organizers ahead of your arrival in case they need to cancel due to weather.
1. Succulent Turtle Topiary Workshop
Sunday, January 9, 2:00pm-4:00pm
410 West Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Brass Horn Coffee
Enjoy a fun afternoon learning how to make a Succulent Turtle Topiary with Classy Cactus Farm. All materials are included in the price of admission. Turtle frame, moss, succulents, and more! Also, receive special coupons for attending the workshop! The Classy Cactus Farm story began the summer of 2020, when the owner’s oldest son wanted a lemonade stand. Not believing it was the best idea during a pandemic, they came up with the idea of succulent gift boxes. Easy to ship and bound to create smiles. Today, they continue to grow and have sold thousands of plants around the United States.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Women on Target Shooting Clinic
Sunday, January 9, 8:00am-12:00pm
915 North Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
On Target Shooting Sports
Citizen’s Safety Academy is proud to offer the Women on Target Clinic, a ladies-only event designed to introduce women to basic handgun safety and operation in a comfortable, supportive, non-intimidating, totally fun environment. Whether you are already an experienced shooter, you are looking for effective ways to discuss gun safety with your kids, you are hoping to overcome a fear of guns, or you just want a few hours of fun with like-minded ladies, this clinic is for you. The instructors will go over the fundamentals with an emphasis on safety rules, and then they’ll relieve a little stress on the range.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Free Yoga Class
Saturday, January 8, 9:30am-10:30am
423B West Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge
At Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge, their goal is to offer classes that are suited for everyone. Beginners as well as advanced practitioners are welcome. All classes are geared to fit various practice levels as each class is designed to meet you where you are. No matter what class you take, instructors emphasize proper alignment in the poses and using your breath to find a balance between effort and ease. The studio also provides massage therapy. These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner friendly. For the free community events, as well as classes, the studio encourages you to bring your own mat if you have one. While these classes are free to the community, donations can be accepted and are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited to 6 people.
For more information and to register for this event, click here.
4. Winter Survival
Saturday, January 8, 1:00pm-3:00pm
1000 Espey Dr, Smyrna, TN
Sharp Springs Park
Come learn outdoor survival strategies for the winter time with Smyrna Parks & Recreation. The instructors will discuss and practice shelter building, cooking, animal tracking, and other general tips and tricks to surviving the cold weather. Attendees will also roast hotdogs and make s’mores for lunch. Be sure to dress for the cold weather! The fire pit is located behind the Green Building. Registration is required to attend.
For more information and to register, click here.
5. Nashville Pink Bride Wedding Show
Sunday, January 9, 12:00pm-4:00pm
625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN
The Fairgrounds Nashville
Whether you are just getting started with your wedding planning or wrapping up the final details, enjoy a day of fun at The Pink Bride Wedding Show. This is an amazing opportunity to discover everything for your wedding in one place. Chat with the area’s most talented wedding professionals as you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find amazing decor options. Bring your fiancé, family, and wedding party so that everyone can share the day with you. Visitors are guaranteed to surprise and delight you with what you can discover in a single day. Each bride who attends also receives a copy of the latest Tennessee Weddings by The Pink Bride Magazine, access to exclusive show-only specials with participating vendors, and more. Couples at the show get a free 14×22 custom plexiglass print voucher, worth $200, while supplies last, from Symbolize It!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.