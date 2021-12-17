Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do this Weekend

1. 1950’s Christmas

Saturday, December 18, 7:00pm- 9:30pm

6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

Good Rockin Tonight performs the best of 1950s rock and Christmas music! This is an indoor show, so there will be limited capacity. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come. Good Rockin Tonight is the premiere 1950s tribute band and is featured in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Their special Christmas event features all the timeless Christmas songs from the 50s and best Rock ‘n Roll from Elvis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and much more! Seating is limited and first come first serve.

