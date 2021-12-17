Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do this Weekend

1. 1950’s Christmas
Saturday, December 18, 7:00pm- 9:30pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Good Rockin Tonight performs the best of 1950s rock and Christmas music! This is an indoor show, so there will be limited capacity. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come. Good Rockin Tonight is the premiere 1950s tribute band and is featured in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Their special Christmas event features all the timeless Christmas songs from the 50s and best Rock ‘n Roll from Elvis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and much more! Seating is limited and first come first serve.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. WAA Wreath Placement
Saturday, December 18, 12:30pm- 1:30pm
3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River National Cemetery
Each registered volunteer will have the opportunity to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud. Help Wreaths Across America pay their respects this holiday season. Participants will park in the recreational/overflow parking area near the park visitor center. This event does require registration to participate.
For more information and to register, click here
3. Big Daddy Weave
Sunday, December 19, 7:00pm
1921 State Hway 99, Murfreesboro, TN
World Outreach Church
Big Daddy Weave is a contemporary Christian band composed of Mike Weaver (lead singer), Jay Weaver, Jeremy Redmon, Joe Shirk, and Brian Beihl. They are signed to Fervent Records. The band met after college at the University of Mobile. Mike Weaver had been serving as worship leader of a Pensacola, Florida church and attending community college in the area. He came to the university at the urging of his pastor, and studied voice. In both 2006 and 2007, Big Daddy Weave toured with Mark Schultz on his “Broken and Beautiful” Tour. In 2009, they headlined the “What Life Would Be Like” Tour with guest musician Josh Wilson. They will be bringing the sounds of the season in a Christmas concert that is sure to be fun!
For more information, click here
4. Radio Farm
Saturday, December 18, 7:30pm
114 N Church St, Murfreesboro, TN
Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant
Coming from Thompson’s Station, Radio Farm is known for playing fun acoustic versions of songs we all know and love from the 60’s through today. You can catch a performance at many local and well known restaurants and festivals around Middle Tennessee. Radio Farm is also available for private events such as weddings, holiday parties, and company networking events. The songs from their classic song list will take you back in time to the days of folk rock, full of complex harmonies and authentic picking style. Playing mostly live events, Radio Farm does offer a five song Christmas EP available for purchase on iTunes and CD. The Christmas EP features carols and hymns that they showcase each year at the Dickens of a Christmas festival in Historic Downtown Franklin.
For more information, click here.
5. Paint Like Bob Ross
Sunday, December 19, 8:00pm
7250 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN
Nolensville Recreation Complex
Join Certified Bob Ross instructor, Quintin Burlingham, as he leads students of all skill levels through the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet Technique. In this painting, based on Series 30 Episode 7 of the Joy of Painting, students will use masking tape to create the illusion of a 4-pane window. Painting will include birch and blue spruce trees on a 16″ x 20″ canvas. Supplies will be provided. Limited spaces available and pre-registration is required.
For information and to register, click here.