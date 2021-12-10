Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do this Weekend

1. Forever Abbey Road
Saturday, December 11, 7:00pm – 9:30pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
All ages welcome! Forever Abbey Road performs the best of the Beatles and sounds of the 60s with high energy and expert musicianship. Members of the band have worked with colleagues of the Beatles including Beatles’ studio engineer Geoff Emerick and Denny Laine as well as Steve Holley from Paul McCartney & Wings. Get your tickets before they sell out! Seating is limited and first come first serve.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Canvas and Cocktails
Sunday, December 12, 1:00pm- 3:00pm
1432 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy painting canvases and sipping hand crafted cocktails in Murfreesboro’s hottest new lounge! There will be holiday inspired cocktails. Paint supplies and canvases will be provided. In addition to hand-crafted holiday cocktails, there will also be a mimosa bar. Brunch will also be available and live music will surely put you in the holiday spirit.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Christmas Movie Day
Saturday, December 11, 10:00am
810 Northwest Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Come enjoy a complimentary Christmas film on Team George Weeks! Choose your movie and sit back and relax. Santa will also be there to take some photos. Come out and enjoy one of these Christmas classics, Elf or The Santa Claus, on us! Bring your friends and family to meet Santa and join Team George Weeks in kicking off the Christmas season! Doors open at 8:30am and the movie will begin at 10am.
For more information, click here.
4. Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Friday, December 10 to Saturday, December 11, 6:00pm-8:00pm
1646 Sunset Blvd, Brentwood, TN
For two nights only, hop in the car with your family or friends and enjoy a live nativity scene complete with real animals and thousands of Christmas lights. When you drive-in, make sure you tune into our radio station to hear the nativity story from the comfort of your warm vehicle. Radio station info will be available at the event.
For more information, click here.
5. Parade of Lights
Saturday, December 11, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
Lineup for the Parade of Lights will begin at 4:00 p.m. at La Vergne City Hall. The parade begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks show will take place. The festival will include ice skating, Christmas Carols, pictures with Santa, snacks, craft vendors and more.
For more information, click here.