Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do this Weekend

1. Forever Abbey Road

Saturday, December 11, 7:00pm – 9:30pm

6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN

All ages welcome! Forever Abbey Road performs the best of the Beatles and sounds of the 60s with high energy and expert musicianship. Members of the band have worked with colleagues of the Beatles including Beatles’ studio engineer Geoff Emerick and Denny Laine as well as Steve Holley from Paul McCartney & Wings. Get your tickets before they sell out! Seating is limited and first come first serve.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.