Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. First Annual Jeep and Truck Show

Saturday, April 2, 10:00am-10:00pm

1022 Samsonite Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

MudRock 4×4

MudRock4x4 is hosting its very first annual Jeep & Truck get-together and show. We are planning on live music, contests for best Jeep and Trucks (actual trophies) and raffled giveaways. We have a great deal of space around the store to park and assemble. Meet and greet with other Jeep, Truck and UTV enthusiasts, RTI RAMP CLIMB, food trucks and drinks, raffled giveaways, axe throwing, grand opening of MudRock4x4 store, flamethrower ribbon cutting, trophies for best Jeep/truck, live music, and a bonfire! If you are feeling up to it, bring a toy or donation for St. Jude’s Children Hospital!

For more information and to register, click here.