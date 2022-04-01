Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. First Annual Jeep and Truck Show
Saturday, April 2, 10:00am-10:00pm
1022 Samsonite Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
MudRock 4×4
MudRock4x4 is hosting its very first annual Jeep & Truck get-together and show. We are planning on live music, contests for best Jeep and Trucks (actual trophies) and raffled giveaways. We have a great deal of space around the store to park and assemble. Meet and greet with other Jeep, Truck and UTV enthusiasts, RTI RAMP CLIMB, food trucks and drinks, raffled giveaways, axe throwing, grand opening of MudRock4x4 store, flamethrower ribbon cutting, trophies for best Jeep/truck, live music, and a bonfire! If you are feeling up to it, bring a toy or donation for St. Jude’s Children Hospital!
For more information and to register, click here.
2. Roland Justice
Saturday, April 2, 7:00pm
118 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Gallagher Guitar Co.
Roland Justice brings the sounds of his new album, “Monophonic Love” to Gallagher Unplugged this Saturday! Doors will open at 6:30. Justice is a singer-songwriter in Murfreesboro performing Americana and soulful Rock. From his new album, “Okeana Girl” is in contention for the TSAI Record/Cut of the year 2021 award.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. A Fairytale Experience
Sunday, April 3, 11:00am- 4:00pm
4746 Eagleville Pike, Chapel Hill, TN
GraceMore Manor
Everyone deserves a little magic! Please join the staff of GraceMore Manor for an experience straight out of a fairytale. Join their unicorns: Luna, Hershey, and Mini Pearl, as well as all of your favorite princesses for the ultimate fairytale experience at GraceMore Manor. Tickets to ‘A Fairytale Experience’ includes a royal entrance, riding a real-life unicorn, live performances by your favorite princesses, refreshments, crafts, a gift bag, and more! The Beautiful Brunch will take place from 11:00am-1:00pm and the Afternoon Tea Time will take place 2:00pm-4:00pm.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Herbal Plant Walk and Origami Class
Saturday, April 2, 12:00pm-3:00pm
709 Daddy Green Rd, Christiana, TN
CS3 Farms
Come learn about naturally growing edible herbs and learn how to do origami art. Your neighborhood, and public areas nearby, are likely the home to many edible and delicious herbs and vegetables that will never make it to the grocery store shelves. Come learn from a certified herbalist about some of the spring herbs popping up now that are both safe to eat and healthy for you! After the talk, stick around and learn to make an animal with the art of Origami design with Mrs. Lee Wright.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Earth Day at Sharp Springs Park
Saturday, April 2, 1:00pm-3:00pm
311 Jefferson Pike, Shelter E, Smyrna, TN
Sharp Springs Park
Join the Parks staff in celebrating nature and conservation! Attendees will learn about a variety of Tennessee’s native plants and animals and what you can do better to help these different species. This event will include animal meet-and-greets and themed activities. They are meeting outside, under the Shelter E pavilion. Please dress appropriately for the weather.
For more information, click here.