By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Dr. Thurman Tucker has been selected to participate in the Advisory Council for Special Education Collaborative.

Tucker, who teaches seventh grade inclusion math at LaVergne Middle School, was also selected this past spring as the Middle School Teacher of the Year for Rutherford County Schools.

“I am humbled and honored to be a part of this initiative by Middle Tennessee State University,” Tucker said. “It gives me an opportunity to utilize my experience and expertise to grow our special education professionals and all educators.

“I also believe this initiative will help Tennessee’s academic leaders understand the importance of RTI2-B student supports that are centered around attendance, culture, behavior and all non-academic leading indicators, like poverty that can impact students’ growth and achievement.”

The purpose of the council is to foster a community in underserved public education arenas, such as special education, and an opportunity to receive professional development and gain knowledge about important topics in the field.

“Our ultimate vision is to expand the SPED collaborative for additional professional development conversations and trainings for years to come,” Tucker said.