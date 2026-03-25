Rutherford County Zetas to host Sophisticated Blue Crown Maternal and Infant Wellness Celebration

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Chi Zeta Chapter, cordially invites the community to attend The Sophisticated Blue Crown Maternal and Infant Wellness Celebration—an event dedicated to supporting mothers, protecting infants, and strengthening the overall health of families in the community.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at 1004 N. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

This meaningful celebration will focus on raising awareness of maternal and infant wellness while providing direct support to those in need. As part of this initiative, two expectant mothers will be selected to receive assistance with the purchase of essential baby items to help ease the transition into motherhood.

Expectant mothers interested in being considered should complete a brief application.

Application deadline: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 To request an application, visit: rutherfordcountyzetas.org

Community members who wish to attend are asked to RSVP using the event QR code, which provides direct access to the RSVP form and application link.

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“The Sophisticated Blue Crown Maternal and Infant Wellness Celebration reflects our ongoing commitment to service and to addressing critical health disparities impacting mothers and infants,” said chapter representatives. “Through this event, we aim to bridge gaps in care and ensure families feel supported, valued, and empowered.”

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