The Young Marines, a national youth organization, will hold an information session for perspective parents and youth for the Rutherford County Unit at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM on 9/26/2020, at the Smyrna VFW, 10157 Old Nashville Hwy.

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character building and leadership and promotes a lifestyle that is conducive to being productive members of society. The Young Marines is the premier youth organization in its Drug Demand Reduction efforts.

“We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks,” said Alicia Robinson, adjutant of the Rutherford County Young Marines. “The Young Marines form lasting bonds with each other, while learning to be productive citizens.”

There are leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor; participating in National Code Talkers Day; and joining summer camps for sailing, simulated flying, working at a cattle ranch, exploring the “Wild West,” scuba diving lessons and visiting American historical sites.

The Rutherford County Unit and the Young Marines’ objectives are:

To promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members

To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education

To instill in its members the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions

To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America

To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill

Required Documents:

Please bring copies only to recruit registration – DO NOT bring original document

1. Birth certificate & Social Security Card (Verification only)

2. Current Health Insurance Card – Front and Back

3. Copy of latest School or athletic/sports physical.

4. Copy of shot record

Registration fee: $65.00 (cash or check only).

For more information, email Alicia Robinson at [email protected]

About the Young Marines

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since the Young Marines’ humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to over 235 units with 8,000 youth and 2,500 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan and affiliates in a host of other countries.

For more information, visit the official website at: https://www.YoungMarines.com.