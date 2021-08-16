NASHVILLE – A Rutherford County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property for alleged fraudulent reporting to the state so she could receive TennCare.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, today announced that 40-year-old Tara Hollins of Lavergne is charged TennCare fraud, perjury and theft of services more than $2,500 but less than $10,000. Theft of services and the TennCare fraud are each class D felonies and the perjury charge is a class A misdemeanor.

Investigators allege that Hollins reported to the state that she had custody of her children; otherwise, she was not eligible for TennCare. As a result, TennCare paid approximately $7,220 in fees and claims on her behalf.

“The OIG would like to recognize the joint effort of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We hope to continue these strong established relationships to ensure that those who abuse our state Medicaid system will be brought to justice.”

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Jennings H. Jones, who serves Cannon and Rutherford Counties.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,134 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

