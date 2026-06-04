Rutherford County Weather Forecast — June 4–6, 2026

Middle Tennessee is tracking a stretch of mild early-summer weather through the weekend. Highs will hold in the mid-to-upper 80s across Rutherford County, with low chances of rain Thursday through Saturday. A slight uptick in shower chances arrives heading into Sunday, though no significant weather events are expected in the three-day window.

Thursday, June 4

High: 84°F – Precip. chance: 5%

Sunny skies dominate Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Precipitation probability remains negligible at 5 percent. Expect a typical early-June afternoon with low humidity relative to seasonal norms.

Friday, June 5

High: 84°F – Precip. chance: 10%

Friday mirrors Thursday with highs again near 84 degrees. A slight increase in rain probability to 10 percent introduces a marginal chance of an isolated afternoon shower, though widespread activity is not anticipated. Outdoor plans carry little weather risk.

Saturday, June 6

High: 86°F – Precip. chance: 10%

Saturday is the warmest day of the forecast period, with highs climbing to 86 degrees. Rain probability holds at 10 percent — consistent with Friday — keeping conditions largely favorable for weekend activities across Rutherford County.

Extended outlook: Rain chances increase to 20 percent Sunday and climb significantly to 70 percent by Monday, June 8, as temperatures moderate into the mid-70s. Residents should monitor updates as we head into next week.

More Weather News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email