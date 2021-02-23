The number for the Rutherford County COVID-19 Vaccine Limited Operations Call Center has changed. The call center can be reached at 615-898-7997. Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Rutherford County activated a limited-operations COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center earlier this month. The purpose of the call center is to assist county residents with signing up for the state’s priority waiting list, following up with persons on the waiting list for first dose administration, and scheduling second dose appointments.

As a reminder, Rutherford County is currently in phases 1a1 and 1a2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan which can be accessed here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Rutherford County is also vaccinating those 70-years and older.

“We know there are segments of the public who are unable to access this information online, so we partnered with Office of Information Technology Director Cody York and his team to better serve our citizens that fall into that category,” said Interim Health Department Director LaShan Dixon.

Dixon mentions that there are possible plans to expand call center functions in the future, but no timeline has been established.

Residents may also access important COVID-19 related information and updates on the County’s website by visiting: rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.