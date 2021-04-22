spring fling

After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Rutherford County will once again host Spring Fling in 2021. Spring Fling is the TSSAA’s unique spring sports championship event, where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period. Spring Fling will be held from Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 28, 2021. Track and field and baseball events which have normally been held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University will be moved to new sites this year due to the university’s capacity limits at Hayes Stadium and Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The 2021 Track & Field State Championships will be held at Rockvale High School and baseball championship games will be played at high school sites that are currently scheduled to host quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

All tickets will be sold in advance on GoFan and spectators will still be encouraged to wear masks and allow for adequate physical distancing from those not in their household as part of the latest TSSAA COVID-19 regulations. A complete schedule will be posted on TSSAASports.com in the near future.

The championships for the seven sports that comprise Spring Fling will be conducted at 13 different venues in and around Murfreesboro, Tenn. The boys’ soccer tournaments will be conducted at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, softball will take place at McKnight and Star*Plex Fields, tennis will be held at the Old Fort Park Tennis Complex and track and field meets will be conducted at Rockvale High School in 2021.

Eight area schools will host the TSSAA state baseball tournaments. The entire Division II-A tournament will be held at Middle Tennessee Christian School and the entire Division II-AA tournament will be held at Wilson Central High School. The championships for those classes will also be played at those sites, respectively.

Sites for Division I baseball will include Riverdale and Stewarts Creek High Schools for Class A, Smyrna and Blackman High Schools for Class AA and Oakland and Siegel High Schools will play host to Class AAA. The schedule for the Division I baseball championships is as follows:

Division I, Class A – Blackman High School (Friday, May 28)
Division I, Class AA – Siegel High School (Friday, May 28)
Division I, Class AAA – Oakland High School (Friday, May 28)


