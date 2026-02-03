Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Rutherford County Students' Artwork Selected for Display in Parthenon

Rutherford County Students’ Artwork Selected for Display in Parthenon

The artwork of four Rutherford County Schools students has been selected for display in the 2026 Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition at the Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Artwork by Central Magnet School student Kael Hixson and Stewarts Creek High School students Cing Nuam, Veronica Rodriguez and Alayna Wilson will be on display through Feb. 28.

Stewarts Creek High School student Veronica Rodriguez also won Best of Ceramics for the exhibition. Her work will additionally be featured in the Best of the Best Exhibition at the Tennessee Arts Academy this summer at Middle Tennessee State University.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

