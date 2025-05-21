Rutherford County Storm Damage Reports from May 20th Storms

No injuries have been reported Tuesday after high winds, hail and heavy rain swept through southern Rutherford County, reports the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage reports from RCSO:

– Trees toppled onto houses on East and West Calgary, Blackman Road, Luge Court Cannonwood Court, Old Nashville Highway and Florence Road, Redfield Drive and Chadwick Drive.

Electric lines fell and blocked roads including:

– Main Power line is down and across the road at Lascassas Baptist Church at 4750 E. Jefferson Pike.

– Huntwood Drive, Polk Drive and Old Nashville Highway and Florence Road.

– Emergency crews are clearing the trees and power lines.

Rutherford County opened storm shelters in Rockvale, Walter Hill, Lascassas and Kittrell.

Damage reports from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

– MFRD responded to reports of a tree on the roof of a second-story home on Kindness Way around 5:30 p.m. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The family inside is safe.

– Additionally, there are reports of trees and a cable line down on Florence Road at Valor Road. The outbound lane of traffic toward Broad is blocked. MPD is assisting with traffic control.

– There was also a report of a tree limb falling on a car on Florence Road, but the driver drove away before emergency crews arrived.

– MFRD also responded to Broad Street where two trees fell across the road. Crews with Ladder 4 cut up and cleared the debris.

– Flash Flooding Alert: Haley Road is currently impassable due to flooding. City Street Department workers are enroute with high water barrels. MPD on scene for traffic control.

1 of 5

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email