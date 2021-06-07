Rutherford County SROs Award Scholarships to 5 RCS Seniors
Top row left to right: Jenna Glaser, Maelyn-Alexis Reyes and Taylor Knox. Bottom row left to right: Taylor Sanders and Alyssia Drayton

Five Rutherford County Schools’ seniors each earned $450 scholarships from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers.

Recipients were Jenna Gaessler of Eagleville School, Maelyn-Alexis Reyes and Taylor Knox of Rockvale High School, Taylor Sanders of Siegel High School and Alyssia Drayton of Smyrna High School.

SRO Jason Urban, who coordinates the scholarships, said the scholarships are funded by individual donations by the SROs. This is the 19th year the SRO Division awarded scholarships.

The scholarships were determined by point system based on their ACT score, their grade point average, extracurricular activities, two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on “Ways I Would Improve School Safety.”

Gaessler is a member of the archery team and golf team and football manager at Eagleville. She is a member of the choir. She will attend Harding University in Arkansas.

Reyes is senior executive president of the Student Council at Rockvale High School. She has attained a 4.0 grade point average. She is a member of the women’s soccer team and president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She will attend Belmont University.

Knox is a Skills USA vice president. She has volunteered at the Child Advocacy Center and Greenhouse Ministries. She will attend Tennessee Technological University.

Sanders is a member of the Siegel volleyball team. She volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club, Olive Branch Church, the Mindful Care Senior Citizens and the Alzheimer’s walk. She will attend Jacksonville University.

Drayton is captain of the softball team and homecoming queen at Smyrna High School. She is a member of the Beta Club and Student Council. She will attend Tennessee State University.


